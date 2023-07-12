I love the Nuki smart lock and with this Prime Day deal, you will too

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s only a few more hours to go before the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale draws to a close. This year, the best Prime Day deals have been full of low prices on popular brands and products, so if you haven’t picked up any deals yet, now is the time to!

As a smart home expert, one of my favourite pieces of smart home tech is a smart lock. From securing your home to offering keyless entry to your property, the best smart locks are a great way to level up your home security, and you’ll never worry about losing your keys again! I’ve just found the best Prime Day deal on the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, and this rare discount takes this premium smart home device down to its cheapest ever price!

Originally priced at £245, the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro is now £184.99 in the Prime Day sale. This is one of the best Prime Day Smart Home deals I’ve seen over the past few days and while a 24% discount might not seem like a lot, it’s actually the lowest price the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro has ever been.

The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro is a retrofittable electronic smart lock that’s designed for Euro Profile Cylinders. With its integrated WI-Fi module, the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro allows you to turn your smartphone into your key and control it from a distance for remote access. The best thing about this feature is you don’t even have to take your phone out of your pocket, as the Auto Unlock & Lock’n’Go function will automatically open and close when you approach or exit your home.

As mentioned in T3’s Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 review , this smart lock is easy to fit and install on any door in your house without much stress or need for professionals. Once it’s set-up, the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro gives you peace of mind and a more secure way to lock your home.

To view the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro deal, keep reading or click the link above to shop the Prime Day sale.