Hurry! Dyson are now offering free gifts with any hair care purchase

Dyson has been smashing the hair care game recently, with its products becoming some of the world's most sought after stylers, even with a higher price tag than most. The Airwrap multi-styler, Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener have all received top reviews, and all three products have taken up spots in our haircare buying guides: best straightening hair brush, best hair straighteners and best hair dryer. They really are the best of the best.

Well, Dyson clearly heard the demand and has freshly restocked its best-sellers in time for Black Friday. Whilst we can't yet anticipate whether the brand will be participating in the deals, it has started off the discount season by offering free gifts with any hair care purchase made via its website. The free gifts on offer range from presentation cases to hair brushes, all varying between a value of £40 to £125 depending on what product you buy. Have a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Dyson)

Whilst the Airwraps, straighteners and hair dryers aren't reduced themselves, Dyson are giving away the free gifts with any of their Blue Blush range, as well as the Supersonic hair dryer in Black/Nickel and the Airwrap in Blue/Copper.

Before you find out more, do you know how to create the best haircare routine for your hair type? It's an interesting read!

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Blue Blush: now £329.99 at Dyson

With intelligent heat control for fast drying and no extreme heat, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is powered by the Dyson digital motor V9. It comes with five styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment. Free gift: complimentary presentation case, brush and comb worth £100

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler in Blue Blush: now £479.99 at Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler in Blue Blush is engineered for different hair types. It comes with barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape, and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways. Free gift: complimentary comb and travel pouch worth £55

Dyson Corrale Straightener in Blue Blush: now £399.99 at Dyson

The Dyson Corrale Straightener in Blue Blush is the most awarded hair straightener with enhanced styling and cordless versatility. It's also the only straightener with flexing copper plates that shape to gather hair. Free gift: complimentary presentation case and comb worth £75

Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer in Black/Nickel: now £279.99 at Dyson

Engineered for different hair types, the small powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air for fast drying and precision styling. Free gift: complimentary tan presentation case and stand worth £125

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long in Blue/Copper: now £479.99 at Dyson

The only multi-styler to dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways with the Coanda effect – with no heat damage. Invented by Dyson and re-engineered attachments harness Enhanced Coanda airflow to create your styles with air, not extreme heat. Free gift: complimentary travel pouch worth £40

Interested in more? Read these Dyson Airwrap mistakes everyone makes!