Huge upgrades for 2023, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here (opens in new tab), dropping all the game-changing gadgets you need for getting fit, feeling fulfilled and smashing your goal.
Need some help with those new year’s resolutions or want to kick off 2023 with some self-improvement? There are plenty of gadgets that can help you meet your goals. Whether you’re looking to get more active, master new creative projects or just stay in touch better with your loved ones, we have all the tech you need to nail your ambitions for the year.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Unlock powerful, room-filling sound with the Amazon Echo Studio, supercharge your new hobby from podcasting to retro gaming, level up your shut-eye with this soothing sleep tech and so much more.
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
- Get this issue in our iPad edition (opens in new tab)
- Read us on Android phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly (opens in new tab)
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Upgrade your life – all the top tech you need to level up your fitness, productivity, learning and more in 2023
- Amazon Echo Studio reviewed – boom, boom, shake the room, with Amazon’s new sonic gizmo
- Supercharge your new hobby – from podcasting to bread-making, here’s the tech to nail it
- Meta Quest Pro rated – strap in and enter a brave new world of mixed reality
- 42-inch OLED TVs – which set is the best fit for a bedroom or small living room?
- HP Elite Dragonfly G3 rated – if you have the moolah, this laptop does the business
- Slumber support – dream sleep trackers, mattresses and gadgets for a restful night
- Audio-Technica ATH-WP900 tested – handsome hardwood headphones that sound sublime
- B&O Beosound Theatre rated – this great big soundbar’s a blast but costs a bomb
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today. (opens in new tab)