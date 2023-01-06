Huge upgrades for 2023, in the latest issue of T3!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, dropping all the game-changing gadgets you need for getting fit, feeling fulfilled and smashing your goal.

Need some help with those new year’s resolutions or want to kick off 2023 with some self-improvement? There are plenty of gadgets that can help you meet your goals. Whether you’re looking to get more active, master new creative projects or just stay in touch better with your loved ones, we have all the tech you need to nail your ambitions for the year.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Unlock powerful, room-filling sound with the Amazon Echo Studio, supercharge your new hobby from podcasting to retro gaming, level up your shut-eye with this soothing sleep tech and so much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Upgrade your life – all the top tech you need to level up your fitness, productivity, learning and more in 2023

– all the top tech you need to level up your fitness, productivity, learning and more in 2023 Amazon Echo Studio reviewed – boom, boom, shake the room, with Amazon’s new sonic gizmo

– boom, boom, shake the room, with Amazon’s new sonic gizmo Supercharge your new hobby – from podcasting to bread-making, here’s the tech to nail it

– from podcasting to bread-making, here’s the tech to nail it Meta Quest Pro rated – strap in and enter a brave new world of mixed reality

– strap in and enter a brave new world of mixed reality 42-inch OLED TVs – which set is the best fit for a bedroom or small living room?

– which set is the best fit for a bedroom or small living room? HP Elite Dragonfly G3 rated – if you have the moolah, this laptop does the business

– if you have the moolah, this laptop does the business Slumber support – dream sleep trackers, mattresses and gadgets for a restful night

– dream sleep trackers, mattresses and gadgets for a restful night Audio-Technica ATH-WP900 tested – handsome hardwood headphones that sound sublime

– handsome hardwood headphones that sound sublime B&O Beosound Theatre rated – this great big soundbar’s a blast but costs a bomb

And so much more!

