Tom Ford Oud Wood is never this cheap – get £60 off in a last-minute Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is hurtling towards its end, with the deals finishing at midnight tonight, but there are still some amazing bargains to be had if you're quick.

Deals on men's fragrances are especially sought after and this one on an ever-popular Tom Ford eau de parfum is unbeatable. You can get £60 off a 50ml bottle of Oud Wood.

That makes it just £160 – a big reduction from the usual ticket of £220 – and nearer in price to the 30ml bottle.

Tom Ford's Oud Wood is easily one of his most popular fragrances. Great for evening wear, it is also a beautifully rounded smoky scent for daytime too.

It features top notes of rosewood, cardamom and chinese pepper, with heart notes of oud. sandlewood and vetiver that last all day. You then get deeper base notes of vanilla and amber.

Oud Wood can also be worn by women, as one of Tom Ford's signature unisex eau de parfums from the brand's Private Blend collection.

I've actually got a bottle myself, which I use mainly for special occasions – indeed, I might just snag this deal too in order to ensure I can continue to smell great in the coming year and beyond.

