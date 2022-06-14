Huge Emma Flash Sale offers 50% off its 5-star Premium Mattress

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, the UK is set to be hit by a heatwave and we couldn’t be more excited for some sweltering temperatures. However, one of our least favourite things about heat waves is sleeping in the heat. It’s sweaty, sticky, and leaves us feeling drained and unprepared for the day ahead – and that’s if you can get to sleep!

We’ve already tackled how to sleep when it’s hot (opens in new tab) if you need some extra tips, but one key way to solve your sleep problems is to invest in a good mattress. Whether you need better support or your current mattress is looking a little shabby, now is a great time to buy a new one. Lucky for you, Emma has a huge flash sale running this week with 50% off sitewide, including the 5-star Premium Mattress which is now half price.

View the Emma Premium Mattress deal (opens in new tab)

Shop the full Emma flash sale (opens in new tab)

Emma is one of the most popular mattress and bedding brands on the market, and has made it into our guides for the best mattress (opens in new tab) and the best bed-in-a-box (opens in new tab). Its mattresses, bedding and protectors are well designed, made from quality materials and are at an affordable price compared to competitors.

The Emma Premium Mattress is no exception and got 5-stars in our Emma Premium Mattress review (opens in new tab). It's a classic combination of comfort and support, with multiple layers of foam and springs. If you’re looking for a cool night sleep, Emma’s ultra-breathable Airgocell foam enhances airflow and keeps your body cool and dry, ideal for heatwave sleeping.

While the Premium Mattress is the best offer from the Emma flash sale, you can get 50% off everything at Emma, including mattress bundles, bed frames, duvets, pillows and blankets. All mattress sizes are half price, including single, double, king and super king and you can get 50% off a new sleep set-up by buying a mattress bundle which includes a mattress, mattress protector and pillow.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals in the Emma flash sale that you can buy today, but you’ll have to be quick – the sale ends this week.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium Mattress (Double): was £1,099, now £549.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

This award-winning hybrid mattress is an incredible mix of foam and spring layers, designed for extra support and a comfortable night’s sleep. The CarbonFlex Springs and Halo Memory Foam work together to adapt to the body and align the spine to ease back pain or muscle fatigue. The Premium Mattress is also very durable and evaporates moisture so it will last for longer.

(opens in new tab) Emma Original Mattress (Double): was £759, now £379.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

The Emma Original Mattress features 3 layers of pressure relieving foam which is great for spinal support and designed to support all body types and sleeping positions. All sizes have 50% off so you can get this bestselling mattress for under £300 (single model). See our Emma mattress review (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow: was £109, now £54.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

To go with your mattress, you need a pillow and right now, you can get half price on Emma pillows, including the Premium Microfibre Pillow. In our Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow review (opens in new tab), we commented that it “looks stylish and elegant, the material feels soft and luxurious, and we found it very comfortable and cloud-like to sleep on.” Its main attraction is the ability to adjust its height by removing the inside cushions so it’s a versatile pillow that gets you your money’s worth.