Huge Easter sale: save 35% on the Emma mattress, pillow and more with this discount code

When it comes to massive Easter sales, German mattress and sleep accessory manufacturer Emma isn’t messing around. The company has just launched a whopping 35% discount on its award-winning mattress, the Emma Original mattress, as well as on its collection of sleep accessories: the Emma pillow, and the Emma mattress protector.

That’s the biggest discount the company has ever run on all its products – making it one of the best Easter sale deals we’ve seen so far. You can save up to £280 on the Emma mattress; there's up to £60 off the Emma mattress protector, and around £20 off the orthopaedic Emma pillow. Absolute bargain.

So how do you get the Easter deal? Well, you can either swing by Amazon, where the 35% discount has already been applied:

Or you can head over to the Emma website, pick your products and add the code: EASTERMAY35 at checkout.

We love the Emma mattress. It’s in our best mattress guide for a reason – and it isn’t just us that likes it. It’s the highest scoring mattress Which? has ever tested, with top marks for being extremely durable and breathable, and supportive for both heavy and light people. The best bit? It comes with a 100-day trial – so if you don’t like it, you can return it. (They’re pretty sure you won’t want to though.)

This is the biggest deal Emma has ever run. Emma discounts don’t come better than this, so if you’re looking for a new mattress, you’ll be able to sleep easy knowing you’ve saved some serious cash. The discount won't last forever though, so don't miss it.