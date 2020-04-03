Huge Easter sale: get a whopping 40% off Emma mattresses, pillows and more with this discount code

When it comes to massive Easter sales, German mattress and sleep accessory manufacturer Emma isn’t messing around. The company is knocking a whopping 40% off everything, including its award-winning Emma Original mattress, which is also topping our best mattress list right now.

The discount is valid for your entire basket, so you can also pick up sleep accessories like the Emma pillow, and the Emma mattress protector on the cheap. To claim this amazing offer, all you need to do is enter the Emma mattress discount code EASTER40 at the checkout.

Worried about getting something delivered right now? Fear not. There are no delays on delivery, and Emma is offering contact-free delivery to protect its customers and couriers. Emma has also doubled its free trial to 200 nights for extra peace of mind.

This is the best Easter mattress deal we've seen by far. You can save up to £319.60 on the Emma original mattress; there's up to £58 off the Emma mattress protector, and around £20 off the orthopaedic Emma pillow. Absolute bargain.

So how do you get the Easter deal? Well, you can either swing by Amazon, where the 40% discount has already been applied on mattresses, or you can buy from Emma direct.

Remember to add the code Easter40 to claim your discount.

We love the Emma mattress. It’s in our best mattress guide for a reason – and it isn’t just us that likes it. It’s the highest scoring mattress Which? has ever tested, with top marks for being extremely durable and breathable, and supportive for both heavy and light people. The best bit? It comes with a 100-day trial – so if you don’t like it, you can return it. (They’re pretty sure you won’t want to though.)

Emma discounts don’t come much better than this, so if you’re looking for a new mattress, you’ll be able to sleep easy knowing you’ve saved some serious cash. The discount won't last forever though, so don't miss it.