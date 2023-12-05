Huawei to hold "global event" next week, but what will it launch?

We're in December now and people are waking up every day to treats in their advent calendars, but we're especially excited about today's treat from Huawei. The company has announced that it will reveal something on the 12th of December (next Tuesday).  

So let the speculation game begin, what do we reckon Huawei has in store for us? Judging by the picture on the announcement, the easy conclusion is a new tablet, most likely a new MatePad Pro. Rumours have in fact been circulating that we could see the MatePad Pro 11 2024 or MatePad Pro 13.2. 

According to GSMArena, the MatePad Pro sounds like a compelling tablet running Huawei's Harmony OS. It could be the first tablet to feature two-way satellite communication. Specs-wise it sounds like a choice between a powerhouse slate with 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage or a more affordable 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. In terms of processors, Geekbench scores indicate a mix of Huawei's own Kirin 9000s and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. 

See more

Camera-wise GSMarena speculate that the MatePad Pro will feature a 13MP main cam and an 8MP ultrawide lens, as well as a 16MP front selfie camera, which would trump even the iPad Pro. Of course, it sadly still won't have access to Google Apps, but it still sounds an impressive bit of kit. 

The picture in the tweet also seems to show some kind of accessory, which looks like a pair of earbuds, perhaps a successor or sister model to the FreeBuds 5 is in the works?

Whatever's in store, we won't have to wait very long to find out. 

