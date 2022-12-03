How to watch the Tyson Fury fight and what time is Fury vs Chisora 3 anyway?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tyson Fury fights Derek Chisora tonight, Saturday December 3. The latest and probably not greatest Tyson Fury fight will probably take place at some point between 10pm and midnight. As we're dealing with the whacky world of boxing here, it's hard to be more specific at this point. However, we know the undercard starts at 7pm and there are only five fights on it, so hopefully closer to 10, and not after pub chucking-out time.

Amazingly enough, this is the third time the mercurial Tyson 'Gypsy King' Fury and the slightly more journeyman-esque Derek 'War' Chisora have fought. The first time was actually 11 whole years ago, and Fury has fairly comfortably won both fights so far. He's certainly a very short-odds favourite for this rematch, with the (slightly fading) hope being that he'll then get it on with either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk – a man who is pretty much a match for Fury in terms of eccentricity and also perhaps in terms of boxing skill. Hopefully we'll get to find out before Fury 'retires' again, or we all die of old age.

In the meantime, we have this to get through. Despite being possibly the most dangerous man ever to be called Derek, Chisora looks out of his depth this time around. The bookies have him at a borderline disrespectful 33/2, with Fury at 1/20. For Derek Chisora – who is not to be confused with Derek Acora, the late spirit medium and TV personality – his best and perhaps only chance here is to come out slugging, and try to knock Fury out in the first three rounds. Good luck with that, mind you. The travelling community's man mountain has the advantage in terms of age, reach, weight and just about any other metric you care to think of.

This is an all-British fight, taking place at Tottenham Hotspurs' football ground. Interest outside of the UK may be in slightly short supply, other than among ex-pats and tourists, but there are several viewing options around the world if you're looking for a live stream. Speaking of which, if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is Fury vs Chisora 3?

Fury (left) 'giving the evils' to Chisora, who has come dressed as a patriotic version of the invisible man (Image credit: Getty)

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora starts at approximately 10pm BST, 9am AEST, 5pm ET and 2pm PT.

That's a rough estimate based on the undercard starting at 7pm BST, 6am AEST, 2pm ET, 11am PT. There are five fights on the undercard, and their duration, plus any additional shenanigans, will determine when Fury and Chisora make their ring walks, wearing big robes, to the backing of bombastic rock music or hip-hop.

How to watch and/or live stream Fury vs Chisora in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Box Office has the fight on pay per view (opens in new tab) in the UK. It'll cost you £26.95, which is apparently the highest ever PPV price for a British boxing match. The fight can be watched via your choice of BT TV, Sky, Virgin Media but obviously you will also need to be a subscriber to those services. If you use BT's app or website you can simply pay the one-off £26.95 if you're not bothered about ever watching any other live sport on any of the aforementioned services. More usefully, the app and website can be viewed from anywhere in the world, and can be Chromecasted or sent via Apple TV to your big screen.

How to watch and/or live stream Fury vs Chisora in the USA

(opens in new tab) The fight is on ESPN in the USA, including its ESPN+ streaming service (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab) Good news! Because nobody in America gives much of a crap about this fight, it is NOT pay per view in the USA. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year if you intend to watch more than just this fight. And should you find yourself away from the USA today you can use a VPN to see the fight anyway, from anywhere. Unless ESPN have started blocking that, which will increasingly happen.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 in Australia

(opens in new tab) Kayo serves up this battle in the land down under (opens in new tab), where women glow and men chunder. Again it's a pay per view affair, and the price is AU$39.95 – that's equivalent to about £22, which is barely cheaper than in the brawlers' native UK.

How to watch the big fight, Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora, if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our top choice when it comes to pretending you are in a different country, and all the other useful stuff you can do with VPNs. It's got a robust set of security features and there's the option of buying it on a 3-month free trial, with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab)when you sign up for a year. This works out at just £6.19 per month, and you can use ExpressVPN across your laptop, phone, PlayStation, Xbox and more. Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

