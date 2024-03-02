How to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2024 on a live stream, including free options.

This year's Tokyo Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, 3 March 2024, will be an exciting one. Not only fan-favourite Eliud Kipchoge will make a return to 'The Big Mikan' in top form, but we'll also get to witness Sifan Hassan, winner of the London Marathon and the Chicago Marathon, run Tokyo for the first time.

Weather is expected to be sunny and mild, around 6-7° Celcius (approx. 43-44° F). By the time the elite has finished, the temperature would have climbed to 10° Celsius (~ 50° F), which might be a bit on the warm side. The wind is set to relatively calm, which we're sure most athletes running the course will appreciate.

If you want to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2024, there are various free options; if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

How to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2024

What time does the Tokyo Marathon 2024 start?

The Tokyo Marathon 2024 takes place on Sunday, 3 March 2024, and the starting times are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Eastern Time Pacific Time UK Europe Wheelchair start 7:05 PM (Saturday) 4:05 PM (Saturday) 12:05 AM 1:05 AM Marathon and 10.7km Start 7:10 PM (Saturday) 4:10 PM (Saturday) 12:10 AM 1:10 AM

Due to time zone differences, people in the US will be able to enjoy the Tokyo Marathon 2024 a day before the rest of the world, on Saturday, 2 March.

Unlike, let's say, then London Marathon, Tokyo doesn't do staggered start times for different categories for the elite race, which often results in some congestion at the beginning of the race.

The cut-ff time for the marathon seven hours (4:10 PM Tokyo time), and two hours for the 10.7km race 11:10 AM Tokyo time).

How to watch the Tokyo Marathon 2024

You'll find a full list of international broadcast options on the Tokyo Marathon's website.

Nippon TV is broadcasting the event in Japan from 9 AM Tokyo time (7 PM EST/ 4 PM PST/ Midnight GMT/ 1 AM CET).

International broadcasters include Eurosport, Canal+ and ESPN International. Flo Sports is the best option for folks in the US and Canada. Great Sports Media is covering the event in China.

Unless you're in an area where the event can be watched for free, your best bet is to use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

