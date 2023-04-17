How to watch the Boston Marathon 2023 on a live stream including free options

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Will Eliud Kipchoghe run another world record in Boston this year? There is only one way to find out: by watching the 127th Boston Marathon live! Here's how to do it.

Fans of long-distance running are in for a treat this April, as not only do they get to witness world record holder Eliud Kipchoge run Boston for the first time ever, but on Sunday, we also get to watch another World Marathon major: the London Marathon 2023. Of course, there will be many other amazing pro runners present in Boston apart from the G.O.A.T. Eliud, such as Valencia Marathon 2022 winner Amane Beriso and Chicago Marathon 2022 winner Benson Kipruto.

We can only hope the weather gods will be kind to the runners on the day; currently, rain and showers are expected for the big day (Monday) with 74% humidity and 14 mph winds. Ouch. There is hope some of that wind will be tailwind and not all headwind.

Anyway, back to how to watch the 127th Boston Marathon. There are various free options, and if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions

What time does the Boston Marathon 2023 start?

The Boston Marathon 2023 takes place on Monday, 17 April 2023. The starting times are as follows:

Wheelchair (Men's): 9:02 AM ET/6:02 AM PT/1:02 PM GMT/3:02 PM CET

9:02 AM ET/6:02 AM PT/1:02 PM GMT/3:02 PM CET Wheelchair (Women's): 9:05 AM ET/6:05 AM PT/1:05 AM GMT/3:05 PM CET

9:05 AM ET/6:05 AM PT/1:05 AM GMT/3:05 PM CET Professional (Men): 9:37 AM ET/6:37 AM PT/1:37 PM GMT/3:37 PM CET

9:37 AM ET/6:37 AM PT/1:37 PM GMT/3:37 PM CET Professional (Women): 9:47 AM ET/6:47 AM PT/1:47 AM GMT/3:47 PM CET

9:47 AM ET/6:47 AM PT/1:47 AM GMT/3:47 PM CET Runners (in four waves): From 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT/2 PM GMT/4 PM CET

The Boston Marathon is the oldest of the six marathon majors and has strict entry criteria, meaning only the fastest marathon runners will be able to even apply for the race. The qualifying window for the 2023 Boston Marathon is open from 1 September 1 through 16 September 16 2022, within which time every runner must run an official marathon time below the qualifying limit. Currently, this limit is three hours for men and three and a half hours for women between the ages of 18-34.

More info on start times can be found here (opens in new tab)(links to the Boston Marathon website).

How to follow the Boston Marathon 2023 if you're in the US

If you live in the Boston area, you can follow live coverage of the 127th Boston Marathon on WCVB (opens in new tab) (Channel 5) beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET through 8:00 p.m. ET. WCVB and all of its television partners will also provide coverage of the marathon on their digital platforms and mobile apps.

The rest of the country will be able to tune in via ESPN (opens in new tab), which will broadcast the Boston Marathon, scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17, 2023, on its flagship channel from 8:30 a.m. ET until 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition, ESPN will also have coverage of the race within SportsCenter before the live coverage and later in the day, as well as coverage appearing on other ESPN shows and platforms.

How to watch the Boston Marathon 2023 from anywhere else in the world

If you live anywhere else in the world or are out of the US on holiday or business, you can still get access to the live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

