How to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 and watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere

The riders on the UCI 2021 WorldTour make their way to the picture postcard setting of Tuscany this weekend for one of pro cycling’s most popular races - read our guide to getting a Strade Bianche 2021 live stream, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

With a course starting and finishing in Siena that covers a total of 184 km, there's growing regard for the single-day race within the sport, highlighted by the stellar line up of riders competing in this year's event.

Big guns including last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) are all confirmed to race on the route's white gravel roads this weekend, and its a similarly strong field for the women's race with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) all set to go head-to-head.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 cycling action no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Where can I live stream Strade Bianche 2021?

This huge one-day race will be available to watch in the UK via Eurosport and dedicated cycling network GCN in the US.

Mainland Europe has a better deal. In Italy all the action from Tuscany will be available to watch free-to-air in the host nation via terrestrial broadcaster RAI Sport. The network will also be live streaming the event via its RaiPlay online portal.

French cycling fans looking to tune in to Saturday's action need to head to L’Equipe who will be showing the event in full 100% free.

What time can I live stream Strade Bianche 2021?

The event takes place across a 184 km route through Tuscany, in Central Italy on Saturday, March 6.

Coverage of the women’s race starts at 12.30pm local time, followed shortly after by the men’s race, which is live from 1.50pm local time (so 12.50pm GMT / 7.50am ET)

How to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the big race, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Eurosport and Sky TV when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream Strade Bianche 2021 with ExpressVPN.





How to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 in the UK

Cycling fans in the UK have two solid options to watch this year's event. Eurosport will be showing both the mens and women's race in full, with coverage starting at 11.30am GMT on Saturday.

Eurosport is available with a basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player for £9.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

Another option comes in the form of dedicated cycling streaming service GCN Race Pass, which will also be showing both races live. The service costs £39.99 for a year, but the only real caveat is that it's mobile-only.

How to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 in the US

Dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+ will be broadcasting both the men's and women's race live and in full Stateside.

The women’s racing will be shown live from 6.30am ET / 3.30am PST through to 7.25am EST / 4.25am PST, while coverage of the men’s race will kick off at 7.50am ET / 4.50am PST running through until 10.50am EST / 7.50am PST.

Race Pass costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually for USA customers.

How to live stream Strade Bianche 2021 anywhere else in the world

Looking to catch a Stade Bianche 2021 live stream? Here are the details for tuning in to watch the cycling event around the world.

Much like the US, Canada will be able to use streaming service GCN+ to broadcast both the men's and women's events live and in full in Canada.

Coverage of the women’s racing will start at 6.30am ET / 3.30am PST, while coverage of the men’s race will kick off at 7.50am ET / 4.50am PST.

Race Pass costs CA$8.99 per month or CA$49.99C annually for Canadian customers.

For those down under in Australia, Eurosport Australia is your go to, who will be showing both races live and in full.

You will, however, need to be Foxtel subscriber to watch via cable...or you can head straight to Eurosport's regional streaming service.

Coverage starts at 10.30pm AEDT on Saturday night.

(Image credit: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Stade Bianche 2021 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Stade Bianche 2021, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

