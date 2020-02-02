How to live stream France vs England for free and from anywhere in the Six Nations 2020

After being spoilt rotten by last autumn's superb World Cup, international rugby is back! As ever, February marks the start of the annual Six Nations tournament and there's a very tasty clash kicking things off in Paris today. You're in the right place to discover how to get a France vs England live stream from anywhere on Earth by following this guide.

Both teams come into this match with a point to prove. The last time an England XV were on a rugby pitch was in Japan during the demoralising defeat in the RWC final at the hands of the South Africa. A combination of injuries and an unwillingness to rest on his laurels means that Eddie Jones has rung the changes, with eight new faces appearing in the squad. But it will still be the likes of captain Owen Farrell and star forwards Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler and Sam Underhill leading the charge.

You never know where you stand with the France rugby team, and they showed some good performances during the World Cup – they may have made it further, but for an unfortunately timed red card in the quarter-final. There's a new face as coach, with former France scrum half Fabien Galthie taking the reins. Like England, he has a mix of familiar stalwarts and debutants making up a squad that will desperately want to make amends for the 44-8 thrashing inflicted on them in the same fixture last year.

3pm BST is the time you need to be in front of your TV, laptop or mobile device and ready to watch England take on France at the Stade de France. So read on to discover how to get a France vs England live stream for FREE – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be.

Live stream France vs England online for FREE in the UK

BBC One is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Sunday afternoon of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 1.55pm GMT this afternoon, with kick-off due at 3pm. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to BBC iPlayer, which will also be showing the action. You can download the app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and PS4s.

How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that BBC coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com from 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT in time to live stream the match.

Where else has a France vs England live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Six Nations is being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free), such as the RugbyPass in 35+ destinations across, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for the Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia and New Zealand

Expat? Or just want to see what those Northern hemisphere teams are up to? Then you'll want to grab beIN Sport. It costs around $20 a month, but there is the benefit of a FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL. And if you sign u and then want to watch fro overseas, then don't forget about the VPN route as outlined above. Then all you need to figure out is how to get up in time/stay awake to watch for the 2am AESDT/4pm NZDT time!

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Six Nations broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. Kick-off is 10am ET / 7am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Six Nations this year. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!