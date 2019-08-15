How to live stream England vs Australia in the 2nd Ashes Test from anywhere on Earth

Well if you were expecting the 2019 Ashes series to start slowly, then we can only imagine that you were completely surprised by the first Test - whether pleasantly or unpleasantly will depend on your nationality, of course. The teams have had a week to regroup and now it's time to see how to get an England vs Australia 2nd Test live stream.

The thud of leather on willow, the smell of the linseed oil, the sound of some pretty vicious sledging – it can only mean a summer of Ashes cricket to enjoy. The England vs Australia war started on August 1 and will be the sporting story-line to follow on both sides of the globe for millions of cricket fans. Honestly, we still have no idea how this five-match 2019 Ashes series is going to go, but Australia have certainly given themselves every opportunity to retain the famous Ashes urn.

England's team will look different at Lord's to the one that started at Edgbaston. Talismanic leading all-time wicket taker Jimmy Anderson is crocked, but that means Jofra Archer can step in and make his Test debut. Out of form and dejected, Moeen Ali also makes way with Jack Leach now in the squad to provide some spin. The batting order will be unchanged, with senior players like Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow needed to make an impact at the home of cricket.

Australia really picked up where they left off after the 4-0 thrashing they handed England when the teams last met in Test action 18 months ago. Of course the main talking point was the return from the 'wilderness' of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - and it was the awesome Steve Smith who made most difference at Edgbaston with two indomitable centuries. Bowlers Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon also impressed during the 251-run victory.

The five-day match starts at 11am BST each morning - running from Wednesday August 14 to Sunday 18. Assuming you want to tune in to the coverage of the 2nd Ashes Test then read on to discover how to get an England vs Australia live stream.

How to watch the 2nd Test of the 2019 Ashes in the UK

Unlike Down Under where there's a free option to watch (more info below), the main broadcaster of the cricket in the UK is subscription-service Sky Sports and its dedicated Ashes station. That also means the Sky Go app if you need to watch on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Not got Sky? No worries – you can pay £8.99 for a Now TV Day Pass and watch all the action as it happens. That said, going for a Month Pass for £34 is far better value as it gives you access to all the Sky Sports channels for the equivalent of around a pound per day. Handy for a good chunk of the 2019 Ashes and also forthcoming events like the Premier League football season.

How to live stream England vs Australia 2nd Test from abroad

If you find yourself outside the UK for any part of the 2nd Ashes Test but still want to grab that Sky or Now TV stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is software that allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan and 49% off the normal price. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to your Sky or Now TV app to pick up the England vs Australia live stream.

How to live stream the Ashes 2nd Test in Australia for FREE

Channel Nine has bowled an absolute jaffer – it's hosting every Ashes Test match absolutely FREE of charge! That means it's available to enjoy both on the television and via its free 9Now web platform and mobile apps. Easy – the only thing you have to work out is how you're going to stay awake to watch it all (it starts at 8pm AEST and ends at around 3am) and how you'll explain your tired eyes to your boss in the morning. If you're away from Australia while the cricket is on and still want to catch that 9Now online cricket coverage, then cast your eyes upwards to learn how to utilise a VPN to watch it from anywhere on Earth.

Where else has an England vs Australia live stream around the world?

Expats, holiday goers, business travellers – this is the section for you. We know that an England vs Australia cricket competition isn't going to have genuine global interest, but you may still want to know where to watch if you're overseas (and would sooner not implement the VPN option discussed above).

Live stream Ashes cricket in North America

Willow TV costing $9.99 per month is the official 2019 Ashes series broadcaster in the US and Canada, with the likes of Hulu, Fubo, PS Vue and Sling TV all offering subscriptions to services with way more sport than just cricket.

Live stream Ashes cricket in New Zealand

Hoping to tune in to watch the Aussies take a walloping? Then very much like the UK, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sports in order to watch England vs Australia over the next few days.

Live stream Ashes cricket in India

India may be top of the Test cricket rankings, but the famous Ashes rivalry will be watched in the millions on the sub-continent. The place to do so is Sony Six for television viewing or Sony Liv for getting an England vs Australia 2nd Test live stream on your laptop or mobile device.