Hot Insta360 Action Camera Deals for January

If you missed out on getting the best action camera (opens in new tab) for Christmas, don’t despair - there are some good deals hanging around well into January, including some crackers on the impressive Insta360 range of surround-vision cams, beloved by outdoor enthusiasts and thrill-seeking adventure sports fans.

The massive range of Go Pro cams (opens in new tab) continues to dominate the market, but there are some great alternatives (opens in new tab) out there, and one of the leading innovators is Insta360, best known for producing lightweight two-lensed action cameras capable of filming and photographing everything around them in surround vision, which really lends itself to capturing outdoor action.

The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 in action (Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 One RS Twin Edition (opens in new tab) received a five-star review from our expert tester and picked up a T3 Platinum Award when it was released last year, and the Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition (opens in new tab) saw the brand team up with German lens specialists Leica (opens in new tab) to make a nifty, high-performing unit.

At the tail end of 2022, the new Insta360 X3 (opens in new tab) bowled over our tester with its superb features, vision quality and hasslefree functionality.

This week, from January 9th to 19th, you can score a bargain on the following models in Insta360’s New Year Sale (opens in new tab).