Homebase sale has discounts on Farrow & Ball, Dulux, furniture and power tools right now

Looking to revitalise your home? The Big Sale from Homebase is here, helping shoppers save on the latest furniture, paint, power tools and gardening essentials.

Whether your walls could do with a refresh or you want to treat yourself to new kitchen, Homebase has tons of offers sitewide.

Browse the Homebase Big Sale for all the deals

Homebase has gone all out on this sale. One deal that’s sure to be popular is the buy 1, get 1 half price on Farrow & Ball paint . If you’re looking to update your décor, there are plenty of deals on bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room furniture, with 20% off select furniture & upholstery .

The gardeners have been thought of too, with half price Black+Decker garden hand tools and buy 1, get 1 free on seeds and propagation .

To browse these Homebase deals, click the link above or keep reading for the top picks of the Homebase Big Sale.

The Occasional Chair: was £70, now £56 (20%) at Homebase

Part of the 20% off furniture and upholstery deal, the Occasional Chair is now £56 at Homebase. This modern accent chair is made of comfortable velvet fabric, wooden legs and intricate stitching and piping. Available in a wide range of colours, this chair will make a great addition to your home.

Dulux First Dawn Matt Emulsion Paint: £20 (2 for £34) at Homebase

Homebase have tons of paint deals on at the moment, including 2 for £34 on Dulux Standard Coloured Emulsion paints and 2 for £42 on Dulux Easycare Coloured Emulsion paints. This matt paint has good coverage on walls and ceilings and is available in many colours, like this First Dawn blue.

Bathstore Freeflow Waterfall Basin Mixer Tap: was £114, now £72 at Homebase

A bathroom essential, the Freeflow Waterfall Basin Tap is now 36% off in the Homebase Big Sale. A nice and easy tap to use, it has an open spout that creates a waterfall effect, and is made of brass and chrome plating so it won’t rust.

Karcher K2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer & Patio Cleaner: was £149, now £124 at Homebase

The Karcher K2 Power Control Pressure Washer is an essential if you’re often plagued with a muddy patio, garden furniture, bike or car. The easy-to-control power settings mean you can find the perfect pressure for any surface. The K2 Power Control Pressure Washer gets the job done professionally and quickly, and the patio cleaner comes included.

Clever Cube 4x4 Storage Unit: was £85, now £68 (20%) at Homebase

Everyone needs more storage in their life and the Clever Cube Storage Unit sorts this for you. This versatile 4x4 unit features 16 separate compartments, that you can fill up with boxes and fabric inserts or display your favourite possessions. The Clever Cube collection is a big seller at Homebase and you can find smaller or bigger versions of this storage unit on their website or in store.

Farrow & Ball Modern Emulsion Paint: £56 (buy 1, get 1 half price) at Homebase

Renowned paint brand, Farrow & Ball is buy 1, get 1 half price in the Homebase Big Sale. Their paint is scuff and stain resistant, mould protected, washable, wipeable and suitable for any room in your home. Prices range from £51 - £71 on this high quality paint brand and you can get a second can for half price right now.