Here's the CMF Phone 1 from the front at last

Quick Summary The CMF Phone 1 has appeared in a picture online with the screen switched on for the first time. The shot shows a few key specifications and a clean, effective design.

Nothing's first fully budget smartphone will be officially launched on Monday 8 July, but the company hasn't been shy in revealing plenty about it during the build up. It has shown us the rear, the screwdriver accessory that comes in the box, and the removable cases. Its even confirmed a few of the specifications.

What it hasn't done, as yet, is shown us what the CMF Phone 1 looks like from the front, when it's switched on.

Well now we won't have to wait to see that neither – a convincing-looking leak on online tipster Yogesh Brar has given us a decent gander at the screen of the alleged phone, with some of the system details displayed in full.

The image was posted on his X feed but then taken down again – presumably at Nothing's request. However, GSMArena managed to take a grab beforehand, so we can see the handset and information.

(Image credit: @HeyitsYogesh)

It confirms several of the specs we've already heard via the grapevine before, or directly from Nothing in more recent times.

The budget phone will run on a MediaTek DImensity 7300 chipset with 8GB+2GB of RAM. There will be 128GB of storage, while the battery will last a decent amount of time thanks to a capacity of 5,000mAh.

The display will be 6.67-inches and AMOLED, and there will be just the two cameras – one front, one rear. They'll sport 16-megapixels and 50-megapixels respectively.

It seems that the handset will run Nothing OS 2.6.0 from the box.

Nothing plans to launch its new handset alongside a couple of other products in the CMF by Nothing range. There will be a CMF Watch Pro 2 with an interchangeable bezel, plus an upgrade for the company's earbuds in the form of the CMF Buds Pro 2.

These will have improved active noise cancellation and, we expect, offer a level of tech that punches well above their price point.

We'll find out for sure on Monday when all three devices are formally announced.