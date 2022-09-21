Rockstar and Take-Two address GTA 6 delay rumours following leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be delayed as a result of the recent hacks surrounding the upcoming game, according to Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive.

Both the studio and parent company provided statements regarding the GTA 6 leak – which saw 90 videos uploaded to the web at the weekend – saying that no disruption to the game's development is expected. Early rumours and speculation have suggested a 2024 release date is on the cards,

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects," said Rockstar. The studio also noted that it was "extremely disappointed" to see the game's reveal to the world happen in this manner.

Take-Two then addressed the leak itself: "Current Rockstar Games services are unaffected. We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident. Work on the game will continue as planned. At this time, Rockstar Games does not anticipate any disruption to its current services nor any long-term effect on its development timelines as a result of this incident."

At the time of the leak, Take-Two Interactive suffered a share price decrease of over 6% (via Reuters (opens in new tab)) consequently. This has now recovered slightly since the market opened on September 19th, however, was noted that the company's stock has fallen by more than 30% year-on-year.

Rockstar also added: "We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

No official release date has been announced by Rockstar with GTA 6 (official title unknown) only confirmed to be in "active development" for the first time earlier this year. In fact, as a result of the breach, the GTA 6 hacker is now being investigated by the FBI with the people behind it allegedly being the same group that hit Uber last week.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest news in the world of Grand Theft Auto, head to T3's GTA 6 hub for the latest details.