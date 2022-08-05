Great outdoors gadgets, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, offering up the tech you need to augment your every adventure.
Fancy hitting the open water, heading for the snowy peaks or spelunking down your nearest cave? Then our selection of amazing adventure tech definitely warrants a place in your pack. Whether you’re photographing the local flora and fauna, scrambling up rock faces or kayaking down the creek, we’ve got all the gadgets and gear to make your every summer escapade complete.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! We put the lightning-fast MacBook Pro M2 through its paces, bring you the best portable speakers and earbuds under £100, reveal why the Steam Deck is an absolute must-buy and much more!
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you'll find:
- Great outdoors gadgets – upgrade your every adventure this summer with everything from wildlife cameras to surf watches
- M2 MacBook Pro rated – it’s no design revolution, but its CPU and battery leave all rivals in the dust
- Portable audio under £100 – headphones and speakers that won’t drain your bank account
- Steam Deck tested – this portable wonder has transformed PC gaming
- Future tents – the tech and trends transforming the way you’ll camp
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 rated – the year’s best-sounding headphones – no wonder, at this price
- Ebikes for every budget – from under a grand to £4,999, these wheels won’t let you down
- Light, versatile laptops – flexible notebooks that can handle all sorts of tasks
- Xiaomi 12 Lite tested – a pretty, affordable phone great for watching movies and taking snaps