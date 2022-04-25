PS5 players set to get new free Gran Turismo 7 update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gran Turismo players across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are in luck this week, with the 2022 racing simulator set to receive a new update that is completely free to anyone that owns the game.

While details of what exactly will be included as part of this new update are a little sparse, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi did tease (via Twitter ) the arrival of three new vehicles. These new cars are expected to be the Subaru BRZ GT300, the Subaru BRZ ZD8 and the fan favourite Suzuki Cappuccino.

Over 400 cars were available at launch with the developer Polyphony promising that "new cars and course layouts" would be added to the game in the near future. This was revealed by Yamauchi shortly after the release of GT7, in response to the backlash it received from the implementation of microtransactions and grinding (repetitive tasks) needed to access high-level cars.

"In GT7 I would like for users to enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions," he wrote (via a blog post ). "At the same time the pricing of cars is a relevant element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real world prices. I want to make GT7 a game in which you can enjoy a variety of cars in a lot of different ways, and if possible I would like to try to avoid a situation where a player must mechanically keep replaying certain events over and over again."

GT7 players were awarded one million credits (in-game currency) as part of the apology to spend on any cars they wished. The new April content drop is the first of what is expected to be several new free updates over the coming months. The new update is rumoured to go live today (April 25th) due to Polyphony taking server maintenance, which likely will be in preparation for the new features.

Gran Turismo 7 is available across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with the new update expected to roll out on April 25th (today). Shortly before release, Sony unveiled a "superhuman AI agent" for GT7 that looks set to change racing forever.