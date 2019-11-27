Grab Samsung's Chromebook 3 for just $109 in this Walmart Black Friday deal

The deals extravaganza that is Black Friday 2019 is now on and T3 is on the ground providing the best and the brightest discounts, offers, and deals from across the web, focused on every piece of tech you could think of.

This year is shaping up to be an especially big one, too, if the deals from the past couple of weeks have been anything to go by. Expect big price decreases for a whole bunch of stuff you've likely had your eye on for a while.

And one Black Friday deal that anyone who has been looking for an affordable new Chromebook should absolutely check out is this bargain on the Samsung Chromebook 3 over at Walmart. It puts the system on your lap for just $109.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch | Was $219 | Sale price $109 | Available now at Walmart

The joys of having a Chromebook are plentiful: it's simple, easy, quick, great for doing school work and, with this deal, it is incredibly affordable. A brand new laptop for $109, and with free delivery included? Yep, this is a great Black Friday deal.View Deal

Anyone who's used a Chromebook knows that the joy comes from their simplicity: sure, you can have a fully-loaded laptop with all the frills, but that can feel overwhelming, especially for smaller tasks. Google's ChromeOS is stripped back, focused mostly on the browser and apps contained within that, with little else to distract you.

Small wonder then that Chromebooks have been such a hit in schools across America, outpacing Microsoft and Apple for dominance. If you're looking for a laptop for school, either for yourself or for someone else, we'd highly recommend Samsung's Chromebook 3.

In this nifty little laptop, you get 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, an 11.6-inch screen, and up to 11 hours of battery life. Nothing earth shattering, but it'll definitely get those projects written in time and allow you to stream content online, browse your favorite websites, engage on social media, and get some Winter Holiday Season online shopping done, too.