Google wants you to ignore new Apple Watch with tease of Pixel Watch 2

Just as it did with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has released a teaser video of another major device to be launched during the Made by Google event in October.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will be fully unveiled in New York on 4 October 2023, but you can get a glimpse at its sleek styling ahead of time, thanks to the 15-second "sneak peek".

There's no coincidence over the clip's timing neither. We're just about to be delivered a couple of new Apple Watch models, as they are expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 15 family at an event being held by Apple tomorrow. Google clearly wants you to delay any buying decisions until you see what it has to offer, too.

The teaser shows little actual detail, mainly just some of the design elements, but you can see at the beginning that the new device has "IP68" engraved on the rear. This is significant as the existing Pixel Watch isn't rated as waterproof, whereas it seems the follow-up will be.

The design is similar to before, although the bezel looks to be tweaked a little.

There will surely be some additions thanks to the latest version of Wear OS as well. While, it is expected to come with a selection of new watch faces to swap between.

Other than that, rumours state that the size of the face – 1.2-inches and 384 x 384 resolution – stays the same, as does the face diameter of 41mm. That should please those with existing Pixel Watch bands as they should still fit.

Other speculation suggests that the Watch 2 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and up to 2GB of RAM.

There will be a 306mAh battery inside, it is said, which should help it last a full day at least.

It'll be available for pre-order from 4 October 2023, as soon as the Made by Google event finishes. That's the same as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, that were also teased last week. We don't yet know pricing, however.

The way things are going though, that could well be revealed ahead of time too.