Google wants you to ignore new Apple Watch with tease of Pixel Watch 2

Forget the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, here's the sleekest Wear OS device yet

Google Pixel Watch 2
(Image credit: Google)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Just as it did with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has released a teaser video of another major device to be launched during the Made by Google event in October.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will be fully unveiled in New York on 4 October 2023, but you can get a glimpse at its sleek styling ahead of time, thanks to the 15-second "sneak peek".

There's no coincidence over the clip's timing neither. We're just about to be delivered a couple of new Apple Watch models, as they are expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 15 family at an event being held by Apple tomorrow. Google clearly wants you to delay any buying decisions until you see what it has to offer, too.

The teaser shows little actual detail, mainly just some of the design elements, but you can see at the beginning that the new device has "IP68" engraved on the rear. This is significant as the existing Pixel Watch isn't rated as waterproof, whereas it seems the follow-up will be.

The design is similar to before, although the bezel looks to be tweaked a little.

There will surely be some additions thanks to the latest version of Wear OS as well. While, it is expected to come with a selection of new watch faces to swap between.

Other than that, rumours state that the size of the face – 1.2-inches and 384 x 384 resolution – stays the same, as does the face diameter of 41mm. That should please those with existing Pixel Watch bands as they should still fit.

Other speculation suggests that the Watch 2 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and up to 2GB of RAM.

There will be a 306mAh battery inside, it is said, which should help it last a full day at least.

It'll be available for pre-order from 4 October 2023, as soon as the Made by Google event finishes. That's the same as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, that were also teased last week. We don't yet know pricing, however.

The way things are going though, that could well be revealed ahead of time too.

CATEGORIES
Smartwatch
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

