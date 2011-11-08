Google TV to add Vivid Entertainment adult channel

In an attempt to increase interest in Google TV the internet search giant has revealed it is to allow Vivid to launch an adult channel on the service

Google's UK-bound fledgling TV service Google TV is lining up for an invasion of the blue stuff as adult content provider Vivid Entertainment confirms its plans to bring an explicit channel to the on-demand system.



Having failed to reach the heights expected of it since launching in the US Google TV has been repeatedly criticised for its lack of in-demand content with the search giant's confirmation of the move to allow pornographic content through Google TV coming after Vivid unveiled its plans.



With XXX parodies as well as sexually explicit educational material to be made available through the new adults-only channel Google has responded that it will rely on the parental control systems installed within Google TV to prevent the raunchy content being accessed by unwanted eyes and impressionable minds.



"[Google TV] "is a central part of our making Vivid available everywhere concept, which gives fans unified access to our content through their personal computers, mobile devices, tablets, television sets and DVD players," said Vivid Co-Chairman Steven Hirsch.



With the company expressing its plans to expand to a host of Internet connected TV services Hirsch added: "We spent more than a year developing a code base for a robust, stand-alone Internet-TV channel with a friendly interface for the consumer that can be used with the current Google TV technology and other Internet protocol presentation methods now in development."



With rival Apple adopting a strict no sex policy to all its platforms and digital content revenues Google could look to benefit and forge a market for its flailing TV service by introducing adult material.



"We will respect the parental controls of devices connected to Google TV," an official statement from Google read.



"Users will also be able to implement Safe Search on the Google TV browser (Chrome), and the Safe Search setting will extend to Internet content shown in Google TV search results."



Does the introduction of the Vivid channel and a selection of adult content tempt you into holding out for Google TV to hit British shores? Let us know via the comments box below.



Via: TechRadar



