Google Pixel Watch drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

With actual Black Friday looming the sales are coming thick and fast – as we're obsessively rounding up in the best Black Friday deals – and I've spotted a tasty cut on Google's first-gen Pixel Watch wearable, which has dropped to its lowest-ever asking price.

It jumped to my attention as I've been exploring the newer Pixel Watch 2 on my wrist, but realise that the newer device is barely any different to the earlier model, bar a processor upgrade really. That positions the original product in a really good place – especially with this price drop.

Google Pixel Watch: was £339.99 , now £189 at Amazon The first-gen Pixel Watch launched just over a year ago and, given how recent it is, it's still a top-tier smartwatch if you're looking for something smaller to wear on the wrist. It plays nice with Google's products in particular, so if you're a Google Pixel fan then it's an ideal accompaniment.

As you can see above, the Pixel Watch price drop is available as part of Amazon's best Black Friday sales. At T3 we've also been highlighting specific UK retailers with other great deals, including the best Currys Black Friday deals, the best Argos Black Friday deals and the best John Lewis Black Friday deals – all of which are concise and worth looking over.

While wearables aren't usually my wheelhouse, I've been enjoying using the Pixel Watch for its small, discreet nature. It's handy to have on the wrist for capturing Strava walks and workouts, while live monitoring heart rate. There's even an ECG feature to ensure your clapper is working as it should.

If you're big into your watches and are contemplating something entirely different to Google's own offering then we've got you covered there too: a T3 colleague has written about 9 watches under £500 that are also Black Friday bargains, which is well worth a read.