Google Pixel users should get a battery life upgrade today

A photo of the Google Pixel 7a
Google have taken the world of Android phones by storm recently, with a whole range of handsets that punch above their weight. Devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro offer a truly flagship level performance without the associated price tag, while the recently introduced Google Pixel 7a brings new levels of performance to a cheap phone.

They aren't without issue though. Recently, a section of users had reported a major drop in battery life. This was attributed to a recent update within the Google app. The issue was most notably affecting Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 7 series devices.

Fortunately, that has now been resolved by Google – and you won't even need to update anything to get the benefit. Speaking with 9to5Google (opens in new tab), Google confirmed that the issue was attributed to their backend system. A server-side update has since been deployed to address the fault, which should allow devices to return to their former glory.

That's great news for Pixel owners. In the short term, that addresses the issues faced and should make the handsets much more usable again. More generally though, that's a great turnaround time. The issue was associated with the update which dropped at the start of May, meaning it only took around two weeks for the company to diagnose and fix.

That should inspire confidence in users and potential users alike. Knowing that the brand are proactive in treating issues which arise is a big plus point, and makes the case for owning a Pixel even stronger.

