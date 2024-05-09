Google Pixel 9 case leak suggests a huge design change is on the way

Quick Summary Images have leaked of the cases for the Google Pixel 9 series. Those appear to confirm previous designs, with a totally redesigned camera bump on the rear – and it's sure to split opinions!

There are a number of different players fighting to be crowned the best Android phone on the market. In recent years, the market has gone from strength to strength, with new players bringing different technologies and methods to users.

Arguably the biggest game-changer over the last two years has been Google. Their Google Pixel 7 Pro was a knockout, offering sumptuous looks, killer specs and all at a price which made mincemeat of its competitors.

That trend has continued with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Though its pricing isn't as competitive, features like a seven year update promise continue to push the boat.

Now, we've seen leaks for the case on their next model – the Google Pixel 9. And it's showing a pretty substantial design change which is certain to split opinions.

As shared by 91Mobiles, the cases show off a pill-shaped cutout which sits within the border of the case itself. That tallies with earlier design renders we saw, and suggests that the now iconic camera bar may be set to bow out.

To me, that would be a crying shame. While I don't think the Pixel 8 series was quite as good looking, the Pixel 7 range was simply beautiful. That olive green and rose gold model was a true example of peak phone physique, and pretty much everything else has struggled to live up.

This new design is certainly interesting by comparison. The square edges of that camera bump look like they'll be fantastic at getting stuck as you try and pop it in your pocket. Paired with a square edge chassis, the whole thing looks very sharp.

That will either be a good or a bad thing, depending on your preference. Still, if you aren't a fan of that design, the rounded edges of these cases should make things feel a little more traditional.

For now, then, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled and see what the brand bring to market when they launch their new device.