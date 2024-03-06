Google Pixel 8a to be a big improvement on Pixel 7a but also more expensive

Quick summary Google Pixel 8a is expected to be better than Pixel 7a in terms of rumoured specs but also more expensive. The price hike might be justified by upgrades like Google Tensor G3 hardware and a bigger battery, but the AI skills remain unknown.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to make a couple of tweaks to the Pixel 8 devices launched in 2023 and offer a more affordable option for Android fans when it launches in the next couple of months. But there could also be a price rise coming with this new phone.

The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap phones out there. It stands-out because it has the same core hardware as Google's flagship phone, so you get power for the price. There are compromises in other areas, but on the whole, the Pixel 7a (and other "a" devices before it) have been a solid choice.

Information coming from the often-reliable winfuture.de suggests that the Pixel 8a could attract an unwelcome price rise. That might see it launch at €570 (around £490), compared to the £449 mark of the Pixel 7a.

That's going to make the Pixel 8a a little less attractive to budget-conscious buyers, especially with the likes of the Nothing phone (2a) launching at £319.

How is Google going to justify the Pixel 8a price rise?

The question will be what you get for your money. Well, it could be that there's quite a jump in the specs for the Pixel 8a, which might justify the price rise. First there's going to be the Google Tensor G3 hardware - the same as the Pixel 8 Pro - but it's also said to be backed by a 4,942mAh battery - quite the jump from the Pixel 7a, if it's accurate.

The Pixel 8a is likely to have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, but I'm expecting a bump in the peak brightness to support HDR functions - as that's something Google has been pushing.

The Google Pixel 7a will be available in four colours - Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay and Mint - and expected to offer 8GB RAM with 128 and 256GB storage options.

The camera isn't expected to change hugely: a 64-megapixel main camera and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera will probably stay in place, but with more AI in the background offering better performance. Whether the camera will get the full Magic Editor treatment remains to be seen - but certainly, that would be a huge advantage on a phone at this price.

Google usually announces the "a" devices at Google I/O. The date for that hasn't been confirmed, but May 2024 would be a safe bet.