Google Pixel 8 pre-order deals: the best deals for the new Android phone

Well, the official launch of the Google Pixel 8 range has just taken place. The new devices pack in a host of hardware and software features, which should make them some of the best Android phones on the market.

What's more, there's no delay for pre-orders. In fact, you can go and get your hands on one right now! But where should you go to get the best deal? Well, we've collated some of the best of the best, to take the headache out of it for you. Read on for a selection of the top Pixel 8 deals right now.

Pre-Order from Google

Let's start at the source. You can pre-order the devices directly from the Google website. Those are SIM-free deals, meaning you'll be buying the device outright. However, there are still some great deals here, including 24-month financing, freebies and trade-in pricing.

If you buy the Google Pixel 8, you'll be offered a free pair of the Google Pixel Buds Pro, or £199 off the price of a Google Pixel Watch 2. Plus, if you want to spread the cost, you can, with 24-month financing costing just £29.13 per month.

If you want to buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro, you'll be offered a free Google Pixel Watch 2 or a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro. Then, if you choose to spread the cost over 24 months, you'll pay just £41.63 per month.

Google Pixel 8 deals at mobiles.co.uk

We're big fans of mobiles.co.uk here at T3. The site offers a wide range of great deals from established providers, with some really stonking deals to be had.

This time out, they have a handful for both the base and Pro variants, offering a range of great options for everybody. My pick of the bunch is shown below, which snags a base model Pixel 8 with 100GB of data for a low monthly fee.

Google Pixel 8: £28.99 per month at mobiles.co.uk

Pick up the Google Pixel 8 with 100GB of data for just £28.99 per month. That's on the ID Mobile network, and will cost you just £9 upfront too. That's a really cheap entry into the Pixel ecosystem.

Pixel 8 on O2 Plus Plan

If you're looking to bundle in a few more extras with your plan, the O2 Plus Plan is a great way to do that. This gives a host of added incentives for users, built directly into their monthly fee.

That includes O2 Switch Up, which allows you swap out your handset every 90 days, and Travel Inclusive, which allows you to roam freely in more countries. You'll even get a three-year device warranty included.

Google Pixel 8 with 30GB of data: £39.58 per month on O2

Pick up the Google Pixel 8 on O2 and enjoy a host of added benefits like warranty and roaming. You'll also get 30GB of data, and pay just £30 upfront.

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 30GB of data: £47.91 per month on O2

Pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro on O2 and enjoy a host of added benefits like warranty and roaming. You'll also get 30GB of data, and pay just £30 upfront.

Pixel 8 Pay Monthly on Vodafone

With Vodafone EVO, users gain access to the UK's only Lifetime Service Promise. That means you'll get Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty built into the price, which could just make your handset last even longer.

You also get the benefit of a flexible plan breakdown. That means you can make adjustments to the contract length and the upfront cost, to get something that truly works for you.

Google Pixel 8 with 8GB of data: £29 per month at Vodafone

Snag the base model Pixel 8 with 8GB of data for just £29 per month with a £29 upfront fee. You'll get the Lifetime Service Promise, too – perfect for device longevity. Or, tailor another plan to suit you.