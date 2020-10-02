Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL have never been cheaper after the Pixel 5 announcement

You may have heard that Google announced its top-end Pixel 5 smartphone yesterday, highlighting how good Android can be when the hardware and software are specifically designed for each other. But there's some more good news: Pixel 4 and 4 XL prices have taken a big dive following the news.

The Pixel 4 was announced a year ago this month, meaning it's hardly an ageing smartphone by any stretch. In fact, the Pixel 4 has pretty much everything that most people could ask for: a large 5.7-inch display, Android 11, powerful internals, and a fantastic camera strapped to the back. It's a real deal Pixel.

In our Google Pixel 4 review, we found it to be an incredibly capable smartphone with a stunning camera, some cool AI tricks up its sleeve, and a very effective Face Unlock feature. While battery life was only average, we're all stuck at home most of the time anyway, so you likely won't notice too much.

Let's get into the deals...

Google Pixel 4 | SIM free | Android 11 | £669 £464 from Argos

The standard Pixel 4 is an exceptional Android phone, especially for those on a budget. You're guaranteed years of updates, which is a rarity among high-end Android handsets, and the pure version of the OS is a dream to use. And as if that wasn't enough, it's £205 off right now.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL | SIM free | Android 11 | £829 £543 from Argos

As the name suggests, the Pixel 4 XL is the bigger version of the Pixel 4 with a 6.3-inch display and more powerful internals. The save here is definitely XL: Argos has slashed £286 off the price. Hurry while stocks last.View Deal

If you're in the market to swap over from that old iPhone you have or from an Android device, the Pixel range comes thoroughly recommended: great cameras, guaranteed updates, a pure version of Android, and a great phone. Don't miss out.