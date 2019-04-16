Google Pixel 3 deals MADNESS: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL going cheap

If you've had your eye on either the Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL then you should without doubt check out these deliciously discounted Google Pixel 3 deals.

Prices have suddenly dropped dramatically on Google's range of flagship handsets (no doubt because of the recent arrival of rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro) and that means both the regular sized and plus sized versions of Google's latest Pixel are more accessible than ever.

And that is great news for tech enthusiasts, as the Pixel 3 handsets are among the very best phones on the market today, with their incredible camera systems, quality hardware, and pure vanilla Android experience making them a pleasure to use.

Here are the best Google Pixel 3 deals and best Google Pixel 3 XL deals going today.

Google Pixel 3 now only £40 upfront at Vodafone | use 10OFF code | £24pm | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

A cracking Google Pixel 3 deal here from Mobiles.co.uk to kick off the current crazy price crash, with the 64GB handset available for just £40 up front (by using the code 10OFF). Contract-wise you bag a cheap £24 per month deal with Vodafone that comes loaded with unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 5GB of data. Complete cost over 24 months is £616.

Get Google Pixel 3 Vodafone dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 reduced to £15 upfront at O2 | use 10OFF code |  £30pm | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

The best thing about this deal is that you can land the 64GB Google Pixel 3 upfront for only £15 (with the 10OFF code). You then get a two-year £30 per month contract with unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 5GB of data. This deal costs £735 over the contact.

Get Google Pixel 3 O2 dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 now £50 upfront at EE | apply 10OFF code | £28pm | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

EE offer another great Google Pixel 3 deal here, and this one comes loaded with almost double the data allowance as the two above. Put down £50 upfront (by using the code 10OFF at checkout) and you get the 64GB Google Pixel 3 with a 24-month contract that delivers a 9GB data allowance as well as unlimited minutes and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £722

Get this top EE Pixel 3 dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 only £29 upfront at Three | £49pm | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts

If you have serious data needs then Three is your friend right now, as it is the only network to offer unlimited data deals. This one on Google Pixel 3 is a beauty, too, with you only having to drop £29 upfront for the handset and then £49 per month for the unlimited everything contact. Total cost over 24 months is £1,205

Get Google Pixel 3 unlimited data, minutes and texts dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL now £100 upfront with EE | use 10OFF code | | £31pm | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

If you've got you eye on Google's bigger Pixel 3 phone then this sweet Google Pixel 3 XL deal should appeal. Put down £100 upfront (by using the code 10OFF at checkout) and you can land the handset with a data-stuffed contract from EE. 20GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £844

Bag this brilliant Google Pixel 3 XL dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL now £99 upfront with Vodafone | £38pm | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts

This deal allows you to pick up the larger Google Pixel 3 XL handset, along with a contract that delivers 15GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for £99 upfront and then £38 per month over a 24-month period. Total cost over 24 months is £1,011

Score Google Pixel 3 XL dealView Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL now £19.99 upfront at Three | £49pm | Unlimited data, minutes and texts

As with the unlimited data deal for the Google Pixel 3 above, if you want unlimited everything then you go to Three, and once more it hasn't disappointed. This deal bags you unlimited data, texts and minutes for £49 per month, while the handset itself necessitates only £19.99 to be put down upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1,195.99

Get unlimited data Google Pixel 3 XL dealView Deal

