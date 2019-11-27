Google Home Mini price CRASHES to just £19 at Currys for Black Friday

Currys Black Friday deals are dropping sweet offers on, literally, a daily basis, with 4k TVs, coffee machines, Apple iPads, Dyson vacuum cleaners, phones, cameras, games consoles and more discounted by large amounts.

Smart home tech is another area where prices have really plummeted, too, which is something perfectly shown off by this incredible price cut on the Google Home Mini smart speaker.

Now, for a limited time over Black Friday, the Google Home Mini is reduced in price by a whopping 61%, a fact that means it can be bagged for just £19, rather than £49. In addition, the Mini can be picked up in either Chalk or Charcoal colourways, and also comes with totally free delivery.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Google Home Mini | was £49.00 | now £19.00 | Available at Currys

The excellent Google Home Mini smart speaker is discounted down to £19 right now at Currys. It is also £19 at John Lewis and Very, too, but we like Curry's totally free delivery and included 2-year guarantee, meaning that £19 is really all you pay. The speaker is also available in both its Chalk and Charcoal colourways. A brilliant Black Friday price cut, and an ideal smart speaker gift.View Deal

Like the idea of ringing up a great smart home speaker this Black Friday but would prefer something a little beefier? Then be sure to check out the latest prices on the entire range of Google smart home speakers and screens below. Prices are super low, sand most deals come with free delivery, so it really is a great time to buy if you are in the market for an upgrade.

Would actually prefer to use Amazon's Alexa AI assistant and smart home platform rather than Google's Assistant? Well then you should bang one of these super-cheap Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers in your shopping basket immediately, as it is the latest and greatest version and is currently only £22 at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £49.99 | now £22 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing Amazon Black Friday deal, you can pick it up for only £22, which is a more than half price cost reduction of 56%. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A Black Friday bargain.View Deal

