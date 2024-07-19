Ghd takes on the Dyson Airwrap with its new blow drying brush

QUICK SUMMARY ghd has launched the Duet Blowdry, an upgraded version of its popular Duet Style. The new wet-to-dry styler is a hair dryer brush which offers salon-quality blow dries and styling at home. The ghd Duet Blowdry is available to buy now for £379.

Leading hair care brand, ghd has just launched the new ghd Duet Blowdry, a 2-in-1 wet-to-dry hair dryer brush. Taking on one of the most popular functions of the Dyson AirWrap , the new ghd Duet Blowdry offers bouncy blow dries from home, without a trip to the salon.

In 2023, ghd came out with the ghd Duet Style, the first 2-in-1 hot air styler that dries and styles hair in one device. Since then, the ghd Duet Style has soared in popularity, with many people considering it to be one of the best hair dryers and stylers on the market – see our ghd Duet Style review for more details.

As wet-to-dry hair stylers have become an industry staple, ghd has developed a new wet-to-dry hair tool building off the popularity of its Duet Style. The new ghd Duet Blowdry acts in a similar way to the Duet Style, but rather than having a classic hair straighteners design, the ghd Duet Blowdry looks like a brush, and it acts like one, too.

Where the ghd Duet Style dries, straightens and style, the ghd Duet Blowdry is designed for blow drying hair. Similar to a hot brush, the ghd Duet Blowdry has a thermal brush design that combs through the hair with its bristles while the heated barrel dries it quickly and easily. Its powerful motor also means it can dry hair incredibly quickly, and reduces flyaways while increasing volume and shine.

(Image credit: ghd)

Using Heat-Air Xchange technology, the ghd Duet Blowdry heats the elliptical-shaped barrel plate surface and bristles to offer voluminous drying and styling with less heat damage. The ghd Duet Blowdry also uses low temperatures to dry and style, and its sensors constantly monitor the temperature to keep it at the right heat while protecting the hair.

For fans of the Dyson AirWrap which is priced between £399.99 - £479.99, the ghd Duet Blowdry looks similar to the volumising brush attachment which comes with the Origin or Complete versions of the AirWrap. The ghd Duet Blowdry is slightly less expensive than the AirWrap, so if you’ve been looking for a styling alternative, the ghd Duet Blowdry gets my vote.

While I love getting a blow dry at the salon, they can become quite an expensive luxury, so the fact that the new ghd Duet Blowdry can create your own blow dries at home is sure to appeal to many. The ghd Duet Blowdry is available to buy now on the ghd website for £379 in black or white colourways.