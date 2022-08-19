Get Spotify Premium for free for 3 months in limited time deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Streaming services and music app subscriptions have completely changed the way we watch and listen to entertainment. From Netflix to Prime, Audible to Spotify, everyone has at least one streaming subscription that unlocks premium exclusive content.

However, due to the cost of living crisis affecting how we spend money, many people are cancelling subscriptions to save extra money but lucky for you, you can currently get Spotify for free for 3 months.

Get Spotify Premium for free (opens in new tab)

From now until 11th September, music lovers can get Spotify Premium for free for 3 months. One of the best music app subscription deals (opens in new tab) on offer right now, this means new Spotify Premium users won’t pay a penny until November/December. This deal is available on the Individual (£9.99) and Student (£5.99) plans, so if you select Individual, you’ll be saving £29.97 or £17.97 if you choose the Student plan.

Spotify is the most popular music streaming platform of all time, with access to millions of songs, podcasts and other titles. One of the main attractions of Spotify is Spotify Wrapped, which looks at your activity from the year and shows you what and who you listened to the most.

For both the Individual and Student subscriptions, you can listen to music ad-free and offline. This deal is an amazing way to save money on Spotify (opens in new tab) and it can be cancelled at any time so you don’t have to pay anything at all for 3 months.

To view the Spotify Premium deal, click the link above or read on for more details.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Premium: Free for 3 months (opens in new tab)

If you’re a new user of Spotify, sign up to the Premium Individual or Student plan today and get your subscription for free for 3 months. Having a Spotify Premium account gives you access to millions of songs, albums and podcasts, and means you can listen ad-free, offline and unlimited skips. Ends 11th September 2022.

There are tons of offers on subscriptions this month. For example, the audiobook and podcast service, Audible is currently just 99p for 3 months (opens in new tab). This deal ends on 4th September, so you’ll have to be quick if you want unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals from the Plus catalogue.