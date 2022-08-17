Get 3 months of Audible for just 99p in this limited time offer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This summer, Amazon has been hitting it out the park with its many amazing offers and sales. In mid-July, Prime members were treated to record low prices during the Prime Day sale, and there have been special lightning deals popping up here and there throughout the year for all Amazon shoppers to treat themselves to.

The best offers from Amazon tend to be on their own products and services, like discounts on their range of Kindles, Fire tablets and Echo speakers. A perfect example of this is this surprise summer savings deal on Audible, where new and trial eligible customers can get an Audible membership for 3 months for just 99p.

For those new to the world of Audible, it’s an audiobook and podcast service owned by Amazon, that gives users access to thousands of audiobooks and unlimited listening to select Audible Originals and podcasts. Each month, Audible members receive one credit a month that they can use to download and keep any title.

Until the 4th September, new and trial eligible customers can get Audible for just 99p for 3 months. The way this works out is you pay 99p for the first month, and then the second and third month is absolutely free. This saves you £22.98 for 3 months of unlimited audiobook and podcast listening. You can cancel Audible at any time but if you enjoy it, you’ll pay £7.99 a month after this deal is up.

During the 2022 Prime Day sale, Audible was offered for free for 3 months but if you missed this, 3 months of Audible for 99p is still an amazing deal to snatch up. To view the Audible deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

For audiobook and podcast fans, sign up for an Audible subscription and you'll only pay 99p for 3 months of unlimited listening. With Audible, you can listen to thousands of books, podcasts and Audible Originals, plus you'll get access to exclusive members-only deals, like price cuts on your favourite series and 2 for 1 credit sales. Deal ends 4th September 2022.

Why you should sign up for Audible

Simply put, if you love to read or listen to books, Audible is the perfect subscription to sign up to. For just £7.99 a month, Audible gives you access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. Members get one credit a month to use on a new title, and if you want more, you’ll have to pay per title from the Plus catalogue. However, with Audible members-only deals (opens in new tab), you can save money on new and classic audiobooks, and get extra credits per month.

Audible can be used via the Audible app which is free to download on iOS and Android devices. If you’ve got a Echo speaker, Kindle or Fire tablet, you can access Audible on there, and other ways to listen include: iPads, Android tablets, Fire TV, and Sonos speakers.

As we’re in the lead up to back to school season, university students and even school kids can massively benefit from having an Audible subscription. It’s a cheap subscription to have if the degree you’re studying requires a lot of reading and it can help you save on university books.