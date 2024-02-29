Get an epic deal on Disney+, but hurry it won't last for long

When it comes to the best streaming services it's easy to see the bills start to ramp up every month. Keeping up with the latest shows and movies is great and gives you plenty to talk about with friends and at the office, but staying up to date with the talk of the town can require you to have deep pockets.

Considering streaming services spent the majority of 2023 either putting up prices or cracking down on account sharing, it's rare that we actually see a special offer but one of our favourites, Disney+ is doing exactly that.

From now until March 14th, you can get three months of Disney+ for just £1.99 a month. That's for the Standard With Ads plan but this offer is available for both new and returning customers. So whether you have a few more episodes of a favourite series to watch, or are just dipping your toes into the Disneyverse for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity.

Disney+ Standard with Ads: £1.99 a month for 3 months

More than just nostalgia, DIsney+ is absolutely bursting with originals and your favourite content from the likes of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. There's absolutely no obligation to stay subscribed after 3 months either, just cancel as usual.

It's a great time to sign up too, the schedule for March is richly packed with the return of my favourite series on there - Extraordinary as well as debuts for X-Men '97 and Sally Wainwright's Renegade Nell, plus big-budget drama Shogun.

If you're after some classic series to binge through then good luck, getting through every episode of The Simpsons, Futurama and Modern Family will take plenty of time. That is of course presuming you can wrestle yourself away from acclaimed originals like The Bear, What We Do in the Shadows and Only Murders In the Building.

Of course, when it comes to films, you're incredibly well served too with an extensive collection of Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar movies on top of acclaimed flicks like The Banshees of Inisherin.

After the three months, your subscription will continue at £4.99 per month but that's still cheaper than Prime Video's ad-supported tier (£5.99), and you can always cancel before then if you've had your fill.

It must be said that you can't download shows to your devices to watch offline on this tier of Disney+, but you can watch on two different devices simultaneously, so no more arguing about what to watch!