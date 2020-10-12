Get an Amazon Echo Dot for just £19 in this huge Prime Day deal!

If you want to bring Amazon's Alexa smart assistant into your home, the Amazon Echo Dot is an ideal way to do it – and that goes double when it's in the best Prime Day deals!

This is the Echo Dot (3rd gen) which normally has an RRP of £49.99, but for Prime Day is down to just £18.99!

• Buy Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | Save 62% | Now £18.99 at Amazon UK

The Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do stuff such as play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others, answer questions, set alarms, and control your smart home devices. You can also use the Dot to call or message other people (or other rooms in your house) that have an Echo device.

We've seen the Echo Dot drop down to £24.99 in last year's Black Friday deals, so this the cheapest it's ever been! Now, the reason for that is that the Dot is about to replaced with a new version with a chunkier and more space-age design… but we think getting this version for this price is a really sound buy.

You still get all the capabilities of Alexa, so in terms of functionality, you're not missing out by not waiting for latest version, and we suspect some people will actually prefer the 3rd-gen design compared to the 4th gen.

• Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) vs Amazon Echo (4th gen): the new speakers explained

Amazon Echo Dot | Was £49.99 | Now £18.99 at Amazon UK

This is the ideal speaker for bedrooms, offices, kitchen, kids rooms or… anywhere, really! You've got full Alexa capabilities, with smart far-field microphones picking up your voice over distance and even when there's noise around, and solid audio quality for such a small device.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales