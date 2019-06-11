Get a Nintendo Switch with Fortnite for just £219.99 in this INCREDIBLE deal!

UPDATE: This deal has now expired. For the best prices going on Nintendo Switch be sure to check out our best Nintendo Switch deals guide.

Original article now continues...

Seriously this is the best gaming deal we've seen all year. Online retailer Jacamo has the Nintendo Switch console with Fortnite Deep Freeze for only £219.99.

Yep, you read that right. Just £219.99! That's the lowest price we've seen on the Nintendo Switch this year by miles and the fact that you get the top fun Fortnite Deep Freeze thrown in too is just remarkable.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Nintendo Switch with Fortnite Deep Freeze | £219.99 at Jacamo

This is a simply phenomenal Nintendo Switch deal. That's because you get the console and Fortnite Deep Freeze for an astoundingly low £219.99. The console on its own right now over at Amazon is £259.99 and at the official Nintendo Store it is a steep £279.99 on its own, so you can see just how great a deal this is. Units are selling fast so we advise you to move right now if you want to pick this amazing bundle up.View Deal

In terms of value this truly is an astonishing deal. T3 gave the Nintendo Switch a big fat 5 stars on review and since then it has developed into an absolutely essential console for gamers, with a broad and diverse library of games playable on the go and at home.

And, as you can see from T3's best Nintnedo Switch deals guide, this epic offer from Jacamo is a phenomenal way to jump into the Switch ecosystem, as it allows you to get gaming for at least £40 less than anywhere else. This deal isn't just good, it is better than Black Friday amazing.