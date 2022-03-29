Get 22% off the ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener in the ghd Good Hair Day sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Leading hair care specialist, ghd is celebrating its third Official Good Hair Day with an incredible sale on its favourite hair tools and products. Until the 31st March, ghd is offering up to 22% off on its hair dryers, corded and cordless straighteners, curling wands, heated brushes and more.

The best deal we’ve found in the ghd sale is on the Platinum+ Hair Straightener. Originally priced at £219, the Platinum+ Hair Straightener has been marked down to £170, saving shoppers £49 on these 5-star rated straighteners.

View the ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener deal

Shop the full ghd Good Hair Day sale

The Platinum+ is the best hair straightener on the market today, featuring intelligent heat settings, smart ultra-zone technology and enhanced styling properties. In our ghd Platinum+ review , we gave these straighteners 5 stars and commented that “these luxury flat irons are renowned for their superior performance and are the sleekest safest set of straighteners around.”

While we’re all trying to save money right now and cut back on luxuries, the ghd Good Hair Day sale is the perfect place to look if your current dryer, straightener or curler is on its last legs. The sale ends on Thursday 31st March so you’ll need to be quick if you’re looking for an upgrade on your hair routine.

To view the ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener deal, click the link above or check out the ghd Good Hair Day sale here . For even more ghd deals, keep reading to find the best discounts on quality dryers and hot brushes.

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener: was £219, now £170 at ghd

The ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener uses ultra-zone technology that recognises hair thickness and characteristics and adjusts accordingly to provide the best results. It monitors heat to keep the irons at the optimal temperature for stronger and shinier hair. These irons come in a high gloss finish and automatically shut off after 30 minutes if they’re not being used – no need to worry if you've left your straighteners on anymore!

If you’re on the hunt for birthday presents or looking to replace your old devices, the ghd Good Hair Day sale is full of amazing offers across its full range of hair tools. Amazon also has up to 20% off on ghd products, including gift sets and drying kits.

We’ve found the best deals from the ghd sale, including £40 off the ghd Helios Hair Dryer, £32 off the ghd Glide Hot Brush and £60 off the ghd Unplugged Hair Straightener. More details below.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer: was £179, now £139 at ghd

One of the best hair dryers available today, the ghd Helios Hair Dryer uses Aeroprecis technology to tame frizz, add shine and dry hair quickly and professionally. It comes with a new brushless motor which is said to last longer than regular hair dryers and speeds up your normal drying and styling routine. The Helios Hair Dryer is available in multiple colours, like black, white, plum, ink blue and warm pewter (limited edition).

ghd Glide Hot Brush: was £159, now £127 at ghd

The ghd Glide Hot Brush uses ceramic technology that heats up the brush to 185º for optimum styling and healthier looking hair. One of the best straightening hair brushes , it eliminates frizz and works well on many hair types and thicknesses. £127 is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Glide Hot Brush so this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of now.