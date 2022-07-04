Garage Deluxe creates high-tech undergrounds spaces for car collectors

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

London-based designers Jonathan Clark Architects have created what they describe as the ‘ultimate underground creation’ for the car collector who has everything – a subterranean lair capable of storing at least twenty-five cars in climate-controlled comfort.

(Image credit: Garage Deluxe / Jonathan Clark Architects)

The Garage Deluxe concept was designed for a specific client, intended to be tucked beneath the rolling fields of a client’s Swiss house (one of many houses, no doubt). From the outside, all that’s visible is a curved glass pavilion, with a large hydraulically operated door set into the ground at the end of a drive to reveal the entry ramp.

(Image credit: Garage Deluxe / Jonathan Clark Architects)

Once inside, a semi-circular ramp leads you down into a spacious lair, will walls clad in wood, exposed concrete, and daylit streaming in through three roof lights set flush with the grounds above. Think of the space as an ultra-sophisticated underground car park, with all the rough edges polished to perfection and a high-powered ventilation system to suck out exhaust fumes concealed behind the timber strips.

(Image credit: Garage Deluxe / Jonathan Clark Architects)

Fluted, tree-like concrete columns support the structure, while the circular roof lights are positioned above revolving turntables that help the owner manoeuvre and display his collection. There’s also an entertaining space, set on a mezzanine above the parking, with a view across the cars and all the accoutrements of a high-end basement conversion, including bar, wine cellar, and cinema rooms.

An earlier project, the Underground Car Cave, is set beneath a detached private house (Image credit: Garage Deluxe / Jonathan Clark Architects)

Clark reckons the entire project could be built for around £12m – rather less than the total cost of the assembled cars shown in these renders. If this particular project doesn’t get off the ground, Clark and his team have developed several more structures in a similar vein under the banner of Garage Deluxe. These include basement extensions, barn conversions, and modernist pavilions.

Cross section of an earlier project, the Underground Car Cave (Image credit: Garage Deluxe / Jonathan Clark Architects)

Currently finishing off a (real world) supercar dealership in Kent, the studio will surely soon be burrowing below ground to keep the world’s scarcest supercars safe from harm.