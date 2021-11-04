GAME PS5 restock imminent as Call of Duty Vanguard bundles up for grabs

If you want a PlayStation 5 console then GAME is where to buy PS5

GAME PS5 restock Call of Duty Vanguard
(Image credit: Activision / Sony)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

Huge news for gamers looking for where to buy PS5, as it has been confirmed that UK retailer GAME is going live with fresh PS5 stock today November 4th or tomorrow November 5th to coincide with the launch of Call of Duty Vanguard.

Check for PS5 stock right now at GAME

Previously it was expected that the next GAME PS5 restock would take place on November 11th, but that has been moved forward according to @PS5StockAlertUK so that Call of Duty Vanguard bundles can be offered.

This movement forward has been facilitated with Sony hiring extra cargo transport to get PS5 stock into the UK before Christmas, with tens of thousands of consoles now entering the country earlier than expected.

See more
See more

The @PS5StockAlertUK stock checker has a fantastic track record of accurately calling when PS5 consoles are going to drop, so for gamers looking to play PS5 games soon on a new console now is the time to switch on and camp out on the GAME website refreshing like crazy.

GAME usually drops its new PS5 stock between 9am and 11am UK time, so now is very much go time.

Orders successfully placed will be delivered, with priority shipping selected, on November 11th, and standard shipping on November 19th.

T3's PS5 restock tracker can also help you see what the PS5 restock situation is like at other retailers.

  • T3's PS5 review can let you see how awesome a console it is
TOPICS
Gaming
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.