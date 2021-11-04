GAME PS5 restock imminent as Call of Duty Vanguard bundles up for grabs

Huge news for gamers looking for where to buy PS5, as it has been confirmed that UK retailer GAME is going live with fresh PS5 stock today November 4th or tomorrow November 5th to coincide with the launch of Call of Duty Vanguard.

Previously it was expected that the next GAME PS5 restock would take place on November 11th, but that has been moved forward according to @PS5StockAlertUK so that Call of Duty Vanguard bundles can be offered.

This movement forward has been facilitated with Sony hiring extra cargo transport to get PS5 stock into the UK before Christmas, with tens of thousands of consoles now entering the country earlier than expected.

📰 Official statement by GAME, as we've predicted, once again. pic.twitter.com/TqrBK4ubN9November 4, 2021

📰 PlayStation 5 (GAME) Exclusive NewsWith the confirmation of delivery order dates, we can confirm GAME to drop between 4th-5th Nov.Priority deliveries to be shipped by Nov 11th, all other deliveries to be shipped by Nov 19th.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Stock #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/0P3eIwUOUTNovember 3, 2021

The @PS5StockAlertUK stock checker has a fantastic track record of accurately calling when PS5 consoles are going to drop, so for gamers looking to play PS5 games soon on a new console now is the time to switch on and camp out on the GAME website refreshing like crazy.

GAME usually drops its new PS5 stock between 9am and 11am UK time, so now is very much go time.

Orders successfully placed will be delivered, with priority shipping selected, on November 11th, and standard shipping on November 19th.

