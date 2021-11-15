GAME PS5 restock: consoles dropping "16th-19th November" this week

GAME went live with five (yes, you read that right, FIVE!) PS5 stock drops over the past 5 weeks, with tens of thousands of consoles made available.

Plenty of T3 readers bagged a console, too, thanks to our PS5 restock tracker, and now we're laying out the latest where to buy PS5 news for this week.

And, with GAME, that console drop is now set for this week, between the dates of 16th-19th November.

This PS5 restock news was surfaced by the authoritative PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, who stated that, "the release date of PS5 consoles has been updated to 25/11, indicating a stock drop at some point next week", before posting a picture of the PlayStation 5 family of consoles with the words "GAME 16th-19th November" written underneath.

Now, PS5 Stock UK is never wrong and, considering the regularity which GAME has been dropping fresh PS5 restocks, we're fully advising gamers without a PlayStation 5 console to take this stock information as fact. What we would say, though, is that due to the drop window being three days presently, we suggest gamers check in at GAME every day this week, starting today.

GAME is an excellent place to buy PS5 as each time it goes live with a PS5 restock it makes loads of bundles available as well as just the consoles on their own. Indeed, in its last drop there was over 50 bundles available, stuffed with games, controllers, accessories and merch.

Yes, these bundles cost a bit more than the stock consoles, but they really help you flesh out your PS5 gaming setup right out of the gate, with some of the best PS5 games bundled with top gaming headsets, extra DualSense controllers and official merchandise.

GAME's consistency of PS5 restocks recently has been delivered thanks in large part to Sony hiring three extra transport cargo planes to actually get PlayStation 5 consoles into the UK. These aircraft arrived in the last week of October, so following distribution over the UK we're now seeing these consoles hit store shelves.

GAME isn't the only PS5 restock happening this week as result of this, too, with a large Argos PS5 restock also incoming.