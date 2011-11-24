Fujifilm X-S1 bridge camera unveiled with 26x optical zoom

Image 1 of 5 Fujifilm X-S1 Image 2 of 5 Fujifilm X-S1 Image 3 of 5 Fujifilm X-S1 Image 4 of 5 Fujifilm X-S1 Image 5 of 5 Fujifilm X-S1

With the same 12-megapixel EXR CMOS sensor as the X10, Fujifilm has unveiled the Fujifilm X-S1 with 26x optical zoom and a 3-inch LCD display

Camera specialist Fujifilm has officially unveiled its latest bridge camera with the Fuji X-S1 landing as a powerhouse of the personal snapper market with 26x optical zoom and a hearty sensor.



Allowing users to shoot images of those far away and hard to see subjects, the X-S1's impressive 26x optical zoom is further bolstered by digital magnification taking the snapper's overall zooming capabilities to a whopping 52x.



Fujifilm X-S1 Features



Sporting the same 12-megapixel EXR CMOS sensor as its sibling, the Fuji X10, the X-S1 is capably of capturing premium shots in a full spectrum of light conditions with the Auto EXR mode removing all settings and balance worries from the user.



Taking a number of design and styling hints from the leading DSLR offerings, Fuji has decked the X-S1 with a premium rubberised coating and a selection of metal dials. Up to 10fps stills shooting is backed up by the ability to record video content at Full HD 1080p.



A three inch 460,000 pixel LCD display features on the camera's rear allowing users to view their crisp, glorious images in style whilst on the move.



Fujifilm X-S1 Release Date and Price



With a Fujifilm X-S1 UK release date pencilled in for February 2012, photography enthusiasts looking to pick up one of the high zooming snappers will need to part with £699.



What do you make of the newly unveiled Fujifilm X-S1, bridge camera genius or DSLR dwarfed disappointment? Let us know via the comments box below.

