Forget the Samsung Galaxy S23 – this cheap phone has better specs!

The fight for the best Android phone is hotter than its ever been right now. Classic big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S23 are being rivalled by a host of other devices like the Xiaomi 13 and the Vivo X90 Pro+.

But there's a new competitor courtesy of Motorola which may take the crown. The Motorola X40 has just been unveiled in the Far East. It features the all new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which promises a 25% faster GPU and a 35% faster CPU among a host of other upgrades.

The display is a 6.7-inch OLED panel, with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. That will be important for fans of the best gaming phones, as users will get a large surface and fantastic graphics for mobile gameplay. It also makes it one of the highest refresh rates you can get on a modern smartphone.

There's a 4,600mAh battery to keep things powered all day, and 125W fast charging, which Motorola claim will take you from 0 to 50% in just 7 minutes. Wireless charging is also supported, though it's limited to a rather measly 15W. Still, with wired charging speeds as fast as that, it's unlikely to offend many.

For shot-snapping, the X40 packs 50MP sensors for main and ultrawide duties, and a 12MP unit with a 2x optical zoom. Those are modest for a flagship phone, but I'd expect a premium variant with a beefier camera – like this years' Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

In terms of storage and RAM, the base model will pack 128GB and 8GB respectively, increasing up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM at the top end.

What's most impressive, though, is the price. Directly converted from the Far Eastern list price, the X40 retails for around $490 / £400 / AU$730. No, that's not a typo – £400 for a phone of that quality.

At that price, the X40 could be vying for the best cheap phone at the same time. Of course, prices in Western markets rarely translate directly from their Far Eastern counterparts, but it's a great place to start.

And when we're looking at a spec sheet like this at that price, it's hard to see why you'd go for anything else.