Forget the Iron Man challenge – Marvel Move lets you train with X-Men

If you find running a 5K boring, try training alongside Thor and Loki in Asgard, go globetrotting with Wolverine and other X-Men or escape alongside Doctor Strange. These are just some of the options available in the Marvel Move interactive fitness adventure, coming to smartphones this summer.

Co-created by the people that brought you Zombies, Run! the app includes a range of storylines for you to train along with to complete your choice of goals. You can walk jog, or run on a treadmill or outdoors and follow the action as it unfolds through your smartphone or watch.

You'll need to speed up or put in extra effort to escape bad guys, or just keep moving to make sure the story continues and will certainly add a new dimension to any training programme. It will also give you feedback on how far you've gone, as well as your time and pace.

Getting encouragement from the likes of Daredevil or the Hulk is bound to help you pick up the pace and hit those goals. If the 2012 Zombie title is anything to go by, this should be a lot of fun.

There's a pre-sale sign-up (opens in new tab) for the game available now, and is expected to drop sometime this summer. There's also a Marvel Move Founders Club, which gives you exclusive benefits that starts from $74.99 a year.