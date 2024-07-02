Forget sportswatches, here's the best way to track a run

Quick Summary A high-performance, sensor-packed running track is in development that can measure an athlete's stride, footsteps and speed as they run. Built by Feldspar, it should go into production in 2025.

British sports technology company Feldspar has announced what it claims to be the "world's first sensor-enabled running track".

Packed with tracking and motion sensors, it can be used to accurately measure athlete performance as they race on the track itself.

Unlike the tracking systems built into a wrist-worn running watch, it combines advanced tech built into the floor, which can measure footsteps as runners speed up the track. These are then combined with camera methods to capture data on stride, speed and other metrics.

It is believed that, when built, the track could give young athletes access to an invaluable training tool – potentially aiding the next generation of Olympians.

"While we have seen a high level of innovation in running shoes, apparel, and training methods in recent years, it’s incredible that the modern synthetic running track itself has remained largely unchanged since the 1968 Summer Olympics," said the founder and CEO of Feldspar, Alvina Chen.

The former professional track runner also believes that, as well as training capabilities, the smart track could advance TV coverage, too.

"There is a huge opportunity in revolutionising this sport. By digitising the running track, Feldspar is not only providing new avenues for athletes’ development and pushing the boundaries of human performance but also moving athletics towards a new era of exhilarating, high-energy live international events, similar to what we see in other sports, like football and motorsports."

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company will start the process of building and testing its first prototype of the high-performance running track later this year. It then hopes to enter into full production in 2025.

It could be a while therefore before you get to try one of the tracks for yourself, or even see it used in competition. However, its potential is huge for data gathering and analysis.

And just imagine if they could put LED lights up the side of each lane that light up as the runner reaches them. Do that and I'm sold.