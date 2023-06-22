This 6-move workout burns calories fast and only takes 10 minutes

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Running is great if you’re looking to lose weight as it burns a lot of calories, but here at T3 we know there’s two camps: the keen runners and the ones who are not so keen. This workout is for the latter. It will get your heart rate pumping, fire up your metabolism and it’s going to take you the best part of 10 minutes, if that. Just grab your best workout trainers and you’re good to go.

This workout is actually a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, an ideal style of training if you’re always struggling to fit a workout in, as they’re short and speedy. But as well as being able to burn lots of calories during a HIIT workout, Healthline also points out that it can actually increase your metabolic rate, so you continue to burn more calories even after the workout is complete. Again, making it ideal if you want to lose weight, but don’t have hours to spend in the gym or going for a run.

We won’t lie, this workout is a little intense, but the good news is it’s only 10 minutes, so the quicker you get it done, the faster it will be over. There’s only six exercises and you’ll do each one for 30 seconds, with a 10 to 15 second rest in between. The only piece of equipment you need is a skipping rope — don't worry if you don't have one though, either check out our best HIIT equipment guide, or check out the alternative exercise you can do at the end of this article. You want to try and do three rounds of the workout in total, resting for 60 seconds in between each round. Remember, it’s quicker than going for a run. Are you ready? Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Skipping

High knees

Criss-cross jumps

Standing X crunch

Mountain climbers

Half burpee