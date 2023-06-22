This 6-move workout burns calories fast and only takes 10 minutes

Running is great if you’re looking to lose weight as it burns a lot of calories, but here at T3 we know there’s two camps: the keen runners and the ones who are not so keen. This workout is for the latter. It will get your heart rate pumping, fire up your metabolism and it’s going to take you the best part of 10 minutes, if that. Just grab your best workout trainers and you’re good to go.
This workout is actually a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, an ideal style of training if you’re always struggling to fit a workout in, as they’re short and speedy. But as well as being able to burn lots of calories during a HIIT workout, Healthline also points out that it can actually increase your metabolic rate, so you continue to burn more calories even after the workout is complete. Again, making it ideal if you want to lose weight, but don’t have hours to spend in the gym or going for a run.
We won’t lie, this workout is a little intense, but the good news is it’s only 10 minutes, so the quicker you get it done, the faster it will be over. There’s only six exercises and you’ll do each one for 30 seconds, with a 10 to 15 second rest in between. The only piece of equipment you need is a skipping rope — don't worry if you don't have one though, either check out our best HIIT equipment guide, or check out the alternative exercise you can do at the end of this article. You want to try and do three rounds of the workout in total, resting for 60 seconds in between each round. Remember, it’s quicker than going for a run. Are you ready? Here’s what you’ll be doing:
- Skipping
- High knees
- Criss-cross jumps
- Standing X crunch
- Mountain climbers
- Half burpee
If you don’t own a skipping rope, you can simply do little jumps on the spot, but it is a great piece of home gym equipment as skipping is a brilliant full-body workout. If you loved this HIIT workout and fancy doing some more, you should definitely give this six-move full-body HIIT workout a try, which requires no equipment whatsoever.