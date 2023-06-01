Just 6 moves and zero equipment for this full body HIIT workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re wondering ‘why should I try HIIT?’. Well, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is ideal for those who want to stay fit and healthy, but don’t have hours to spend in the gym. If that’s you and you’re looking for a workout that will get your heart rate up and work your entire body, then we’ve found a zero equipment HIIT workout that’s perfect.

This type of training is ideal for aiding weight loss as it can help you burn calories within a short space of time. The high intensity is also a one-way ticket to getting your happy hormones pumped, while some studies even say that it can reduce stress and anxiety.

This workout by fitness trainer Rhiannon Bailey will get your heart rate pumping but, best of all, it requires zero equipment. That’s right, no dumbbells, no kettlebells, all you need is you, which means you can do it just about anywhere — your home, the park, on holiday, you name it! The moves are ones you’ll be familiar with too. Here’s what you need to do:

Sumo squat oblique crunch

Mountain climbers

1.5 squat jumps

High knee with punches

Cross crunches

Burpees

Complete for 40 seconds on with 20 seconds of rest and repeat for four to five rounds.

If HIIT is a training style that you want to invest in, then you may want to look at the best HIIT workout gear, so that you can take your workouts to the next level. If it’s muscle you’re also looking to build, then we’ve got a workout that combines HIIT and strength training using a pair of dumbbells. However, if HIIT is something you want to continue doing in the long run, it’s important to be aware that too many HIIT sessions could be bad for you. Like with any type of training, your body needs time to recover, so don’t overdo it. Aim for either three 30 minute sessions a week or four 15 to 20 minute sessions and avoid trying to do one every day, as tempting as it may be.