Forget PS5 – Leaks claim new Nintendo Switch to begin production THIS YEAR

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X coming out this year, Nintendo has been very quiet on its plans for the coming year. There's been no inkling that Nintendo will come out with a direct sequel to the Switch, as the console is in the prime of its life, but we've not discounted the debut of an update or even the launch of a souped-up Nintendo Switch Pro.

News outlet DigiTimes has heard from sources from the Switch's upstream supply chain, such as manufacturers of chipsets and the Switch's other components, that a new Nintendo Switch model will be released in mid-2020 and will enter mass-production in the next few months.

This has been corroborated by Wall Street Journal tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki, who retweeted and claimed he called it in August 2019. Check out the tweet and the article below:

I reported in Aug 2019: "Nintendo has ideas for further updates to the Switch lineup after those two models to make the platform’s lifecycle long"DigiTimes on Jan 6: "Nintendo is reportedly planning to release in mid-2020 a new model of Switch"https://t.co/giypufcW4A6 January 2020

It could be the Nintendo Switch Pro (or even more unlikely, the Nintendo Switch 2), as analysts have predicted a Switch Pro could launch this year. With increased power and new functionalities, we wonder what a high-powered Switch Pro would look like. It certainly would help the console defend itself against the oncoming onslaught of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We have also seen a trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, which is far enough away that it could launch on the Switch 2. With no confirmed launch date for the game, which console it will be landing on is still a big mystery.

However, this new Switch could also be a relatively minor upgrade. In 2019, a new Nintendo Switch was released with upgraded battery life, The new release could simply be another tweak designed to address one of the core console's few shortcomings.

We'll know more for sure once the new console has been announced. If the rumours are true and the new console is going into production soon, we won't have long to wait to find out.

