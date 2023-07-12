Forget Amazon Prime Day – I'm shopping John Lewis' Sport & Leisure deals instead

I'm going through a bit of Prime Day fatigue at the moment. I've been looking at the best Prime Day deals for what feels like forever, so understandably, I'm maxed out on browsing Amazon. Not to mention, most of the deals I'm excited about, such as this Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer or this other DJI Mini 3 Pro deal, have been reported on.
But instead of giving up a fight and having an afternoon nap, I decided to look elsewhere for cheap Prime Day deals. That's when I stumbled upon John Lewis' sale, which, like its Amazon counterpart, covers everything from saucepans and iPads to running shoes and wearables. Better still, it has a dedicated Sport & Leisure section with a ton of exciting deals for runners, cyclists, gym bunnies and more. A few quick links to get you started.
- Sweaty Betty: up to 50% off
- Under Armour: up to 40% off
- Adidas: up to 40% off
- The North Face: up to 40% off
- Asics: up to 30% off
My highlights from the deals extravaganza are the New Balance NITRELv5 Women's Trail Running Shoes for half price (
was £90, now £45), although it's only available in two sizes, 4 and 4.5. Another exciting item is Sweaty Betty's Commuter Cycling Jacket in Navy ( was £190, now £76), which is really, really cheap right now.
Also on offer is Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Running Sports Bra (
was £75, now £38) in a bunch of colourways. However, not all colours are on offer, so make sure you check before you hit that buy now button. And since we live in the UK, I'm also seriously considering The North Face Windbreaker Colour Block Jacket ( was £85, now £51). There are tons more deals at John Lewis!