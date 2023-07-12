Forget Amazon Prime Day – I'm shopping John Lewis' Sport & Leisure deals instead

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm going through a bit of Prime Day fatigue at the moment. I've been looking at the best Prime Day deals for what feels like forever, so understandably, I'm maxed out on browsing Amazon. Not to mention, most of the deals I'm excited about, such as this Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer or this other DJI Mini 3 Pro deal, have been reported on.

But instead of giving up a fight and having an afternoon nap, I decided to look elsewhere for cheap Prime Day deals. That's when I stumbled upon John Lewis' sale, which, like its Amazon counterpart, covers everything from saucepans and iPads to running shoes and wearables. Better still, it has a dedicated Sport & Leisure section with a ton of exciting deals for runners, cyclists, gym bunnies and more. A few quick links to get you started.

My highlights from the deals extravaganza are the New Balance NITRELv5 Women's Trail Running Shoes for half price ( was £90 , now £45), although it's only available in two sizes, 4 and 4.5. Another exciting item is Sweaty Betty's Commuter Cycling Jacket in Navy ( was £190 , now £76), which is really, really cheap right now.