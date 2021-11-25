Fools gold: here are the Garmin Black Friday deals actually worth checking out

It can be pretty intimidating for the uninitiated to navigate the sea of Garmin Black Friday deals. It's not like an average person browses running watch deals all day long and can determine whether a 'new' deal is good or not. Lucky for you, this is what we do here at T3: we track prices all day long so we can compile lists of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth checking out.

In this roundup, we collected the best Garmin deals this Black Friday based on historical data and our own intuition. Sure, it might look like an excellent deal to get a Garmin fēnix 6S Pro for £389 (£211 off), but it was cheaper before Black Friday, so you might want to reconsider that purchase.

Instead, check out the below deals. We crunched the numbers to determine which prices were reasonable and how much was the real price drop. For the best offers on wearables and fitness tech, check out the best Bowflex deals, best Fitbit deals and best fitness deals overall.

Best (real) Garmin Black Friday deals at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245: was £249.99, now £149 at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 245: was £249.99, now £149 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a fantastic running watch. As a matter of fact, it was crowned as 'Best Running Watch' at the most recent T3 Awards. It usually sells for around £200, so this is an excellent deal! For beginner to intermediate runners, this is the watch to go for, especially at this price point.

Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99, now £235 at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S: was £349.99, now £235 at Amazon

We're thrilled to see the Venu 2 is so cheap this Black Friday. It's a fabulous fitness tracker-cum-smartwatch that's also part running watch, so you get the best of all worlds. It was already cheaper before this offer (it was sold around £265-ish), but it's even more affordable now. An incredible price for an excellent watch!